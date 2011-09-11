Reminder: Emergency Alert System test today at 2 p.m.

At 2 p.m. today, Wednesday, the Emergency Alert System will be tested nationwide across all radio and television channels for the first time.

An audio message will interrupt all TV and radio programming today, indicating: “This is a test.”

The three minute test is intended to test the readiness and effectiveness of the current system and identify improvements that could be made.

The test is being conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Department of Homeland Security, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service and the Federal Communication Commission.

“The EAS test plays a key role in ensuring the nation is prepared for any type of hazard, and that the U.S. public can receive critical and vital information should it ever be needed.,” FEMA states on its website.

Officials are encouraging people to spread the word in order to prevent panic.