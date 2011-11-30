Police: Three accidents on blotter

Kevin N. Brayer of Wading River was driving westbound on Bowditch Road on November 24 when a large deer ran into the passenger-side of his vehicle causing over $1,000 in damage.

On November 25, Charles E. Lehner of Orient was driving southbound on North Cartwright when, according to the police report, in the dark and on an unfamiliar road, he failed to manueuvre around a tight curve and hit a LIPA pole. There was no property damage but over $1,000 estimated damage to the left front of his vehicle.

Aziz U. Rahman of Brooklyn was making a wide turn onto Daniel Lord Road from Menantic Road on November 27 when his attached trailer hit a vehicle driven by Larry M. Adler of Montvale, New Jersey. Mr. Adler was stopped at the stop sign. There was over $1,000 estimated damage to the driver’s side and rear of Mr. Adler’s vehicle; no damage was reported to the trailer.

OTHER REPORTS

Police received a report on November 21 that an unknown person might be staying overnight inside a Center building. The property was canvassed with negative results.

A domestic dispute was reported in the Center on November 21.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded on November 21 to a power outage on Silver Beach; LIPA was notified.

On November 22, a case of harassment in the Center was reported. The complainant stated that charges will be filed if the harassment doesn’t stop.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the Center on November 24.

A Menantic caller questioned on November 24 why police vehicles were driving past her residence. It was explained that she lives on a town road, subject to police patrol.

Fireworks and then sounds of gunshots were reported at about the same time in Menantic on November 25. Although the sounds may have been related, according to the police, no fireworks or hunters were located.

A Center caller reported on November 25 that he was walking his dog on a road, against the traffic, when he was run off the roadway by a vehicle that missed him by 12 inches. He told police he did not make eye contact with the driver due to tinted windows. Because this was not the first time an incident like this had occurred, the caller wished to pursue charges. He was advised that the report, part of an on-going dispute, would be followed up with the District Attorney’s office.

On November 25, police opened an investigation into fraud as a result of a sale made over the Internet.

A caller reported heavy smoke from an open burning in the Center on November 25. Police located the property owner who had a valid burn permit. Because the fire was located close to the caller’s property line, the resident was advised to put out the fire and next time to locate it farther away.

On November 25, police advised a caller to contact family court regarding visitation rights.

On November 26, the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a report in the Center of flames coming out of a breaker box and the smell of burning wires. The main power source was shut off; there was no evidence of further fire.

A downed telephone wire was reported on Midway Road on November 26.

On November 26 police advised an individual not to trespass on a Center resident’s property or he would be subject to arrest.

On November 26, a caller reported her son had been bitten on the arm by a dog as he was running into the water at the Turkey Plunge. A Shelter Island ambulance was at the scene and the boy was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital. The dog was removed from the beach and the animal control officer notified.

A caller reported a large amount of smoke in the area of Mashomack on November 26. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded. The smoke was caused by a wood-fired hot tub.

A case of harassment in the Center was reported on November 26.

A caller in the Heights reported on November 26 that a vehicle had been following him closely. The area was patrolled with negative results.

A case of criminal mischief was reported in the Center on November 27.

On November 27, a caller told police unknown people were walking around unoccupied homes and properties in the Center. The officer was on another assignment at the time but returned to canvass the area without locating the people.

Police received a report of a person driving erratically in South Ferry Hills on November 27. The driver was located and told police he was trying to get a stone out of one of his tire rims.

Police were advised on November 28 that a person on the North Ferry might be driving intoxicated. The vehicle was stopped by police on Shelter Island. According to the report, the driver was not intoxicated but had told police that while at a traffic light in Greenport, a person had stepped in front of the vehicle, causing the driver to go up on the sidewalk to avoid a collision.

On November 28, police investigated a child custody dispute in the Center.

Also on the 28th, a person came into police headquarters to confess to a burglary in East Hampton. The case was referred to the East Hampton police.

Three alarms were activated during the week. On November 22, a medical alert at a Ram Island residence was set off while being tested. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a Dering Harbor home on November 24; smoke from a turkey roasting had caused the alarm to go off.

A burglary alarm at a Center residence on November 26 was activated by a spider web around the motion sensor.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported three persons to Eastern Long Island Hospital on November 22,23 and 26.