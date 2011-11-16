Police: One arrest, two tickets on blotter

Aubyn T. Lawrence, 34, of the Bronx was stopped by police on North Ferry Road on Monday, November 14 at about 5:15 p.m. for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration. He was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation when a computer check showed that his New York State driver’s license was also suspended. Mr. Lawrence was released on station house bail of $100 and issued an appearance ticket to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court.

SUMMONSES

Two motorists were issued tickets during the week — one on South Ferry Road for a cellphone violation and another on Route 114 for failure to stop at a stop light.

ACCIDENTS

Heather Reylek of Shelter Island was driving northbound on St. Mary’s Road on November 11 when a deer ran out on the roadway and into the front of her vehicle, causing over $1,000 in estimated damage. The car had to be towed. The deer was put down by police.

John Conrad Kiffer of Shelter Island told police that he was driving northbound on St. Mary’s Road on November 11 when he hit a deer, killing it. There was no damage reported to his vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

A Harbor View caller reported hearing a shotgun going off on November 8. Police canvassed the area with negative results.

Police responded to a report of verbal harassment on November 8.

A open burning in the Center was reported on November 8. Police located a person burning leaves in a burn barrel; he said he was not aware of the town’s revised regulations. The fire was extinguished and the resident advised to obtain a permit.

On November 9, a deer was reported trapped in plastic mesh fencing in Silver Beach. Police cut away part of the fencing and the deer ran off.

A caller reported an open Bilco door at a guest cottage in Menantic on November 9. A workman had been on the site and will be advised by the resident to make sure the property is secured.

A Village of Dering Harbor caller reported hunting on the south side of Our Lady of the Isle cemetery, which was a deterrent to those visiting the cemetery. Police located a hunter who was advised to park off the premises. According to the police report, the hunter could have been tracking a deer from another property.

Police opened an investigation into fraud on November 11.

An anonymous caller told police on November 11 that a dead bolt on the Shelter Island Library’s front door was not completely in place. A staff member responded and secured the door.

A Hay Beach caller reported on November 11 that a cat had apparently been trapped inside a trash barrel, was unable to get out and subsequently died. The owner was located through the pet’s chip tag; the cat had been missing since Labor Day.

On November 12, there was an anonymous report of skeet shooting in Silver Beach. Police located some people shooting out towards the water in a safe manner.

Police were told on November 12 that a group of young people were making noise in the Menantic area. They were gone when police arrived.

Burglary alarms were activated at a home in the Center and at Our Lady of the Isle in the Heights on November 12 and 13 respectively. Both were set off accidentally.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a South Ferry Hills home on November 14. It was a false alarm.

Among other reports, police responded to lost and found cases, opened vehicles with the keys locked inside, assisted residents in a number of ways and provided transportation for stranded motorists.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported two people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on November 9 and 11.