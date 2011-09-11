Police: 3 drivers arrested

Biagio Carlotta, 70, of New York City was stopped by police on Winthrop Road on Tuesday, November 1 at 12:17 p.m. and arrested on charges of aggravated unlicensed operation, driving with a suspended registration and expired inspection and operating a vehicle without insurance. Mr. Carlotta was released on station house bail of $200 and given an appearance ticket for a later date in Shelter Island Justice Court.

On Friday, November 4 at 8:18 a.m., Paul Moschetta, 54, of Shelter Island was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree. He was released on station house bail of $100 and instructed to appear in Justice Court at a later date.

Robert T. Hall, 50, of Shelter Island was driving on West Neck Road on Saturday, November 5 at 11:21 p.m. when he was stopped by police for failing to keep to the right and speeding — 52 mph in a 35-mph zone. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated and refusing a pre-screen test.

Mr. Hall was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, and released on $750 bail. His vehicle was impounded in accordance with Suffolk County’s DWI Seizure Law.

Two days later, at 4:52 p.m. on November 7, Mr. Hall was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was released on his own recognizance.

ACCIDENTS

Marco A. Rodrigues of Flanders was parking in the Chase Bank lot on November 1 when he hit a sign, causing damage to the sign and the passenger side of the vehicle. Damage was estimated at under $1,000.

Rebecca H. Smith of Shelter Island was driving westbound on West Neck Road on November 2 when she hit a deer that had run across the roadway. Damage was under $1,000. The deer was killed in the accident.

On November 6, Jed T. Feldman of Shelter Island reported that he was driving on Gardiners Bay Drive when he hit a deer. There was minor damage to the right front bumper of his vehicle. The deer had to be put down by police.

OTHER REPORTS

On November 2, police talked to a truck driver who was unable to pay for ferry service, having only a credit card with him. Police advised him to contact his employer and make arrangements for payment in the North Ferry office before leaving the Island.

On November 2, a caller reported an individual making an obscene gesture. The call was made for informational purposes only, according to the police report.

A caller was advised on November 2 that a property issue was a civil matter for the court to consider.

On November 2, a caller was concerned about the safety of youths riding a lawn mower with a trailer on a Center roadway. Police located a young person who had been picking at the dump, had dropped off friends and was on the way home. He was advised to stay off the road.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in Longview on November 3.

An extra patrol was requested on November 4 after a “suspicious vehicle” was reported parked on a Cartwright property. The vehicle’s registration was valid, according to police.

On November 4, a caretaker requested an extra patrol after a large vehicle drove across an owner’s lawn on Hay Beach.

A Ram Island caller told police on November 5 that a vehicle was parked across from the residence and someone was walking around the property. Police found no indication of any criminal activity; the area was patrolled for the vehicle with negative results.

On November 5, police interviewed a person in connection with an ongoing investigation.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a report of smoke in a Center residence on November 6. An oil burner puff-back was the cause. There was no sign of fire.

The owner of a dog at large in the Center was notified on November 6 and the dog returned. On the same day, a dog at large was reported in Silver Beach; it was gone when police arrived.

On November 7, police discussed safety issues with 8th graders before they left for their class trip to Disney World in Florida.

Gun shots were reported behind a residence in Longview on November 7. Police located the hunter who was hunting “in an assigned area.”

A Menantic resident told police that unknown persons had put up tree stands on his property. He was advised to post “no trespassing signs” around the perimeter. An extra patrol was requested.

The SIFD responded to two fire alarms during the week — in the Heights on November 1 and West Neck on November 5. There was no indication of a fire in the first case; a young person activated the alarm at a pull station in the second.

In some other reports, police handled lost and found reports, finger-printed applicants for employment, assisted residents with general inquiries and opened a vehicle with the keys locked inside.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported six people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on November 3, 4, 5 and 7.