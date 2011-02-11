Police: 1 arrest, 1 ticket

William P. Rowland, 59, was arrested and charged with harassment in the 2nd degree on Monday, October 31 at about 5 p.m. in the Center. The arrest followed an investigation into a fight. Mr. Rowland was released on his own recognizance and issued an appearance ticket to return to court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

A motorist was stopped on South Ferry Road and given a ticket for operating a ticket with a suspended/revoked registration.

ACCIDENTS

On October 30, David J. Bartilucci of Shelter Island was driving southbound on St. Mary’s Road when he made a left turn onto Burns Road and skidded off the roadway, hitting a telephone pole. Damage to the driver’s-side front end of his vehicle and to the utility pole was estimated at over $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

A burglary was reported at the Shelter Island Country Club on October 26; a golf cart key was reported missing. A golf cart belonging to Goat Hill was subsequently found in a field in HiLo. No damage was reported.

On October 26, police checked with Family Court regarding a caller’s question about the sale of alcohol to an individual. According to the police report, there was no order preventing the sale of alcohol.

Two dogs were reported at large in Westmoreland on October 26. The dogs were gone when police arrived but police spoke to a member of the owner’s family about having dogs at large.

A caller reported on October 27 that a sailboat had broken loose from its mooring and was being dashed against the bulkhead at a town dock. Police informed the owner’s caretaker who secured the boat.

On October 28 police responded to a 911 call placed by an “extremely intoxicated” person.

Police received a complaint regarding unlawful hunting in the Heights on October 28. The report could not be substantiated.

Police were told on October 28 that garbage left at a vacant residence in the Center was causing a problem with rodents. The Building Department was notified; the garbage was subsequently removed.

Police on patrol noticed a door open on a vehicle parked in the Center on October 29. The owner was contacted; nothing was reported missing.

An arcing wire in the Center caused a tree fire on October 29. Both the Shelter Island Fire Department and LIPA responded.

A case of harassment was reported on October 29.

Also on October 29, police were asked to check on the welfare of the caller’s children.

The storm last weekend flooded a roadway in West Neck and downed trees in the Village of Dering Harbor, West Neck and Silver Beach. High winds brought down a flagpole in the Center.

On October 31, a caller reported an alarm going off in a West Neck neighborhood. The area was canvassed with negative results.

A pedestrian reported an open door at a residence in Tarkettle on October 31. The residence was checked and no problems were noted.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an automatic fire alarm at a Heights residence on October 28. It was a false alarm.

A burglary alarm on October 28 at a Hay Beach home was set off accidentally.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported six people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on October 26, 28, 29 and 31.