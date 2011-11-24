Osprey's Nest: Week of November 24, 2011

Another kind of anniversary…

The Shelter Island Red Hat Mamas celebrated their ninth anniversary last month at the Jamesport Manor Inn. It was a birthday, too, for Red Hat Queen Jean McClintock — her 70th. The Red Hat Mamas have a lot of fun in their purple outfits, red hats and feather boas, but they give back, too. This year they donated over $700 to the Shelter Island Historical Society, Lucia’s Room at Southampton Hospital and the Lance P. Hickey Scholarship fund at Suffolk County Community College.

Happy birthday to…

Henry Helme and David Oliver on November 25; Robin Collins, Marion Gleason and Dr. William H. Koch on November 26; Daniele Nevel, Larry Lechmanski, Patricia McGayhey, Kristen Siller, Arlene Schulze Harris and Tommy Young on November 27; Doris Clark, Esther Anne Simovich, Karen Munkacsi, Billy Einsmann, Chris Evangelista and Sydney Campbell on November 28; David Clark, Jeanine Cullen, Mike DeMarsico Jr., Clayton Klenawicus, Wendy Janelle Robinson, Mary Faulkner and Beth DiPaola on November 29; Matt Dominy, Dr. Frank Chiaramonte and Ted Sullivan on November 30; and Courtney Hardy and Morgan Ames Jr. on December 1.

Happy anniversary to…

Margaret and Thomas Stewart on November 25 and Heather and Bob Reylek and David and Lila VanVliet on November 26.