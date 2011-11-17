Osprey's Nest: Week of November 17, 2011

At the head of the pack…

Liam Adipietro got a welcome from New York’s Mayor Michael Bloomberg and a front row view of his dad’s start in the New York City Marathon on November 6. Ima asked Dr. Frank how it went and he said afterwards, “I did O.K. for an old guy! Liam told me that we will run this race together one day.”

Happy birthday to…

Shawn Bartnett, Carol Adams, Courtney Sessa and Carrie Ann Salvi on November 18; Harold C. Smith Jr., Arthur Ogar Sr., Giana Gaudelli, Albert Gaudelli and Karen Wroble Spencer on November 19; Maurice “Tut” Tuttle, Cheryl Deeb Schasfer, Charles Avona, Christopher Hand and Louis S. Toth IV on November 20; Makayla Ryan Comer, Mary Hess, Phyllis Barrett, Daniel Lenox, Alison Gershon, Tina Peck, Matthew BeltCappellino and Marge Halsey on November 21; John Oliver, Kathleen Bartnett, Kevin Dickens, Patty Griffing Dreher, Becky Griffing Kotler, Amanda Rampmaier, Jeanne Richardson, Kristen Paige Thomson and Bryan Gambino on November 22; Warren Deeb, Ginny Rowland, Matthew Sherman, Laura Ogar Marcello, Matthew Hartley, Martha Harrigan and Alex Hampsas on November 23; and Betty Lou Scudder, Kenneth Klenawicus, Tempe Reith, Laurie Walther Echardt and Katia Lawson on November 24.

Happy anniversary to…

Doreen and Bruce White on November 20.

Too good to miss…

It’s well past Halloween but Ima thought this photo sent in by Tracy Gibbs of 3-year-olds celebrating the occasion at their pre-school was well worth printing. From the left, Mary-Kate Labrozzi, Elsie Mae Brigham, Miranda Marcello, Hugo Thiers, Lauren Gibbs, George McDonald and Ms. Regan. (Lexi Jernick and Haidyn Batten missed the photo op.)