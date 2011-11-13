Osprey's Nest

In the mailbag…

A note from Sharon (Piccozzi) Brown from Hahnville, Louisiana came in with this great photo (above) taken in October 1958 — almost exactly 53 years ago. It says “Codfish Party” on the back and Sharon recognized the faces but couldn’t come up with all the names. So Ima is printing it here to see if anyone else can fill in the blanks.

Here are the names Sharon was fairly certain about: for sure, her father, Johnnie Piccozzi, far left; Hank Carpenter, third from the left and next to him, maybe Mae Nevel, and then Toots Clark. She thinks Ollie Wells may be the fellow second from the right. And down in front, holding the fish, is Red Galluscio.

Happy birthday to…

Mila Nichole Kruk, Dawn Tybaert, Ted Dickerson, Russell Bloom, Jaime Werthner, Christopher Corbett, Steve Crowson and Haley Kasman on November 11; Patricia Melanson O’Brien, Jim Gibbs Jr., Gary Blados, Bob Ackerman, Alyssa West Thomson-Payne and Chris Tehan on November 12; Steve Lenox, Dan Schaible Jr. and Dick Jernick on November 13; Amy Piccozzi, Abby Laspia, Jean Steinmuller, Ananias Thomson and Elizabeth Bandy Southwick on November 14; Rebecca Kilb Mundy, Micah Kerr and Sally McPhail on November 15; Giana Lobono, Stefan Brechter and Richard Bryan Masterson on November 16; and Charlie Wissemann, Steven Dickson, Sharman McClean, Maryane Card, Marianne Ryan Sheppard and William Knight IV on November 17.

Happy anniversary to…

Elaine and Robin Collins on November 14; Janet and Richard Masterson and Barbara and Thomas Graffagnino on November 15; and Marcia and Jack Byington on November 17.

David’s Fund

For the past six years, David’s Fund has provided sacks of wrapped presents for Island children at Christmastime — over 20 sacks of toys found their way to Island homes last year. Children are selected through an informal network run by Mary Kanarvogel, who has co-ordinated similar efforts for years through Island churches and other organizations.

If you know of a child needing a little extra holiday cheer, call Mary at 749-1678, and to donate to the fund, contact Camille Anglin at Jack’s Marine, 749-0114. All donations go directly to purchasing gifts for the children.

The fund got its start in 2005 when a young David Cohen won a contest and received a $500 certificate to spend at the Toy Store at Jack’s Marine. He asked instead if his winnings could be used to buy toys for other children who might not have that much at Christmas. His father supported his son’s gesture by matching that amount — and that became David’s Fund.