Obituary: Patricia C. Barton

Patricia C. Barton, 65, of Stamford, New York and formerly of Shelter Island passed away at her home on Monday, October 31, 2011. Mrs. Barton, who grew up on Shelter Island, was a Stamford resident for 20 years and a business owner there.

She was born on November 17, 1945, in Greenport, the daughter of John E. and Mary Carmen.

She was married to William W. Barton for 49 years. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and a great-grandmother, as well as a gardener extraordinaire, pet lover, shopaholic and great baker, her family said.

She is survived by her husband and her children, William, Michael, Mary and Lisa; seven grandchildren, Hannah, Sydney, Taylor, Timothy, Elizabeth and Thomas; and one great-grandchild, Flynn.

Donations in her memory may be made to a local animal shelter or Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

Memorial services were held on Thursday, November 3, 2011 at the MacArthur Funeral Home in Hobart, New York.