Obituary: Nathan K. Trynin

Nathan K. Trynin, known as Nick, died suddenly at his Shelter Island home on November 18, 2011. He had spent 25 happy, fun-filled years of retirement here with his companion and wife, Judy Sutton.

He is also survived by son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Robin Trynin of Los Angeles, California; daughter Jennifer Trynin and her husband Mike Denneen of Boston and two adored granddaughters, Gracie Denneen and Sadie Trynin.

Nick made many friends on Shelter Island. He participated in local affairs only from behind the scenes and was at his most contented hanging around his dock at sunset with his buddy Marvin the seagull or walking the causeway.

“A big, shiny light has gone out of our lives,” said his wife Judy.

Born in New York City on July 15, 1930, Nick attended Poly Prep Country Day School in Brooklyn and served on its board of trustees for many years.

A graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School, he served in the U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General Corps and was an assistant U.S. attorney in New York before going on to join the Amerada-Hess Corporation, from which he retired as a senior executive in 1986.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shelter Island Red Cross Ambulance squad, the Shelter Island Public Library or any other local charity of your choice.