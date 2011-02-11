Obituary: Judith A. Navickas

Judith A. Navickas of Boynton Beach, Florida and Shelter Island died on September 21, 2011 in Florida after a three-year bout with pancreatic cancer.

She was born in Brooklyn on May 27, 1942 to John and Edna (née Ward) Navickas. A graduate of Queens College in 1964, she enjoyed a 37-year career as an insurance executive with Met Life.

Surviving are a sister, Jayne Kelly of Bridgewater, New Jersey, and a nephew, Ronald Treichel of Brooklyn.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 5 beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Shelter Island Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Shelter Island Cemetery.