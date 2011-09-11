Obituary: Henry A. Kelly Jr.

Henry Arthur Kelly, Jr., a resident of Shelter Island for more than 20 years, died on October 25, 2011 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Born in Brooklyn, he was the son of Henry and Margaret King Zimmermann Kelly. He was a graduate of Allen-Stevenson School in New York, Choate in Wallingford, Connecticut and Yale.

For almost 40 years, he worked in New York and Chicago for R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, where he was a senior vice president and for many years headed the Eastern Book Sales Division. After retirement, Henry was happily busy playing daily tennis, fishing, boating, learning to use the latest electronic equipment, taking courses at Yale Divinity School and tinkering endlessly at the Shelter Island home that he loved. Among his greatest pleasures were gathering the family on Shelter Island, heading to the “big wave beach” and going to Nantucket for Thanksgiving, which was a 32-year tradition.

Married in 1952 to Jill O’Connor, they lived in New Haven during his senior year at Yale. They have four children: Ellen Ginsberg (William) of New Haven, Lucy of Shelter Island, Deirdre Moore (Michael) of Fairfield, Connecticut, and Brian (Stephanie) of Southport. He also is survived by his eight grandchildren; a sister, Patricia DePew of Pound Ridge, New York; and a brother, Victor Kelly of West Chester, Pennsylvania.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Fairfield, Connecticut on October 29.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Yale Divinity School, Office of Development, 409 Prospect Street, New Haven, CT 06511, or the Shelter Island Public Library, P.O. Box 2016, Shelter Island, New York 11964.