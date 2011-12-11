New Hampshire champ

Stephanie Vecchio of Shelter Island with Assistant Coach Scott Fitzgerald (left) and Coach Brett Sayer of the Colby-Sawyer Chargers volleyball team. While her high school alma mater is preparing for post-season volleyball, Stephanie, who graduated from Shelter Island last year, is a middle/outside hitter for the Chargers. She helped her team win its first North Atlantic Conference championship after an undefeated conference record of 7-0. The Chargers are headed to the NCAA Division III New England championships. Colby-Sawyer College is in New London, New Hampshire.