Mens Bowling: Weslek and Beckwith win weekly honors

Week 5 started off with the Misfits taking advantage of the Legionnaires. The Misfits rolled third high team game of 1022 and third high series of 2975, taking all 11 points. Besides that, no flashy scores were posted this night.

The Thunderballs were 8-point winners over the Dory Terminators. Again no hot scores jumped from the score sheets. Richie Surozenski did manage to scrape up a 499 series.

The Under Achievers were 7-point winners over Louie’s Clippers. Finally some good scores were posted on this night. While the Unders rolled a high team series of 2980 and second high team game of 1027, the Clips had the second high team series of 2976 and high team game of 1053. For the Clips, Kevin Lechmanski rolled the high series of 542, which included the high game of 212.

For the bionic man, Jim Gibbs Jr., it might be time for new parts. During the 9th frame of the first game, his arm popped. Being the true trooper that he is, he finished the 10th with his left arm, getting a strike that led the way to a second high game of 202. For the Unders, Peter Carman rolled the second high series of 504 and third high game of 198. Louie, with his low series that included an 80, picked up the 5-10 and 4-5-10 split.

The week ended with the Holy Rollers taking 7 points from the Pharmaceuticals. For the Rollers, Ian Weslek rolled 99 pins over his average to earn him Bowler of the Week honors. Chris Parsons was able to snip the 5-7 split while the Pharms’ Scott Enstine picked up the 4-7-10 split. Keeping Louie company was Randy Silvani rolling an 87.

Beginning Week 6 was the Pharms sticking it to the Clips with an 11-point win. For the Pharms, Stanley Beckwith rolled a third high series of 496 that included the high game of 191 and second high game of 188. Rolling 73 pins over his average, Stan earned Bowler of the Week honors. And then there was Randy again. This week with a 77. He better dig up another can in the yard and pay the kitty.

The Rollers this week were 11-point winners over the Unders. The Rollers had the second high team series of 2909 and third high team game of 990.

The Misfits took 11 points from the TBalls this week. Not too long ago, the Misfits were sucking bilge water with the Legionnaires and now, with their back-to-back 11-point wins, they moved into first place. Bruce Taplin rolled third high series of 466.

The Terms terminated the Legionnaires this week with an 11-point win. Jim Oliver and Mike Loriz did the best they could fending off the Terms. No Alan Shaw pocket shot this week. They had the wing but without Father Peter there was no prayer. They didn’t stand much of a chance with the Terms rolling a high team series of 2973 and high team game of 1020. Rich Surozenski rolled the high series of 514, which included the third high game of 186.

Weeks 5 & 6 Team Standings

Team Won Lost Pct.

Misfits 42 24 .636

Holy Rollers 40 26 .606

Dory Terminators 38 28 .575

Thunderballs 37 29 .561

Pharmaceuticals 36 30 .546

Under Achievers 31 35 .546

Louie’s Clippers 29 37 .439

Legionnaires 11 55 .167