Mens Bowling: T-Balls regain first place, K. Clark takes home honors

The week preceding the position round we found teams trying to improve their standings. The week started off with the Thunderballs taking 11 points from the Legionnaires. In their loss, Alan Shaw rolled a high 238 game. Can this be right? Oops, my mistake — that was his series. Actually the TBalls rolled the high team series of 3012, which included the third high team game of 1016.

Leading his team to victory, Keith Clark rolled the second high series of 522, including a 200 game. Almost as unbelievable as Alan’s 238, was Keith earning Bowler of the Week honors, rolling 111 pins over his average. Sadly, this fact is true.

As quickly as the Misfits moved into first, they moved out by their 8-point loss to the Dory Terminators. The Terms rolled the third high team series of 2964, which included the high game of 1023. For the Terms, BJ Volenski rolled a 496 series and also a 200 game. BJ also rolled 97 pins over his average. For the Misfits, Zab Zabel rolled 87 pins over his average with a 447 series.

The Under Achievers saved themselves from that late night Friday slot next week in their 8-point win over the Pharmaceuticals. Mike Goodleaf took matters into his own hands, rolling the high series of the week of 546 that included the high game of 223. For the Unders, Tom Kretz picked up the 5-7 split. The Unders also rolled the second high series of 3004 and second high game of 1021. The good news for the Pharms was that Randy had all three games over 100, although barely.

Last but not least were the Clippers and the Holy Rollers. Despite the fact that Jim Gibbs is on the DL list and Kevin Lechmanski was off his game, the Clips were the 11-point winners. Maybe the fact that Louie wasn’t there helped his team to victory.

Good luck to all teams next week.

Week 7 Team Standings

Team Won Lost Pct.

Thunderballs 48 29 .623

Dory Terminators 46 31 .597

Misfits 45 32 .636

Louie’s Clippers 40 37 .439

Holy Rollers 40 26 .606

Under Achievers 39 38 .507

Pharmaceuticals 39 38 .507

Legionnaires 11 66 .143