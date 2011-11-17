Letters to the Editor: Week of November 17, 2011

Be proud

To the Editor:

As a part-time resident of the Island, I’ve had the pleasure to attend the Island’s volleyball matches a few times a year.

Coach Cindy Belt is the finest coach in the region and will have the squad in the hunt again next season.

Seniors McGayhey and Willumsen completed stellar careers as team players.

Can’t wait ‘til next year.

CARL T. MANCO, Brooklyn, New York

Thanks for support

To the Editor:

I just want to say thank you to everyone who supported me in so many ways. By the way things turned out, I guess I was a little naïve about Shelter Island politics. However, I did throw my hat in the ring and no one can say that I didn’t want to be part of the solution.

If the results hold, I congratulate Glenn Waddington on a hard run campaign for supervisor and I do believe that he will do a great job for our town. I also applaud Peter Reich, Paul Shepherd or Will Anderson and Jay Card, all people that will represent us well. I feel we are lucky here on the Island that anyone who was running for office could have gotten in and we would have a good board to lead us through some tough times.

Personally, I tried to turn a corner in my life and work for something else that I love, Shelter Island. That didn’t work but I feel we are in good hands with our Town Board and the right decisions will be made for our future. My support goes with them.

Thank you for the past six months of getting to know a lot of new Islanders and a lot more about our Island. It was both energizing and fun.

BOB DESTEFANO, Candidate for supervisor, Shelter Island

Legislator’s thanks

To the Editor:

I want to thank the voters of the First Legislative District for re-electing me as their county legislator with 79 percent of the vote.

I am humbled by their support and I will work each day to represent the North Fork, Shelter Island and all of eastern Brookhaven and be a strong voice in county government for their interests.

Finally, I promise to continue to fight for what is right, to listen carefully to the concerns of all the residents, to promote a higher standard in our political discourse and to meaningfully address the hopes and aspirations of the people of this great legislative district.

EDWARD P. ROMAINE, County Legislator

Great job

To the Editor:

Need to commend Gianna Volpe for the excellent job she did with the blogging (think that is the proper “‘puter speak”) on Election Night. It was beyond excellent. Some of the comments coming in were very funny, thoroughly enjoyed it, and missed “Dancing With the Stars”!

And congratulations to all of the winners. Multi Party Board is about to begin 2012 with “gusto”!

Give Gianna a raise!

GEORGIANA KETCHAM , Shelter Island

Giving credit

To the Editor:

In regard to the November 10, 2011 “Scouts pitch camp on Taylor’s Island” article attributed to Gianna Volpe, there were a few missed opportunities to recognize all of the hardworking Cub Scouts of America volunteers who contributed, not only to the camping-related events on Taylor’s Island but also to the Scout (Pack 56) activities that took place on Saturday, November 5, 2011 at Mashomack.

Not mentioned were the den leaders for the younger Cub Scouts (Tigers, Wolves and Bears): Kate Davidson, Jen Rylott, Debra Schack and Vinette Olinkiewicz. These women conducted the activities that took place at Mashomack (not at Taylor’s Island as the article stated) earlier in the day, preceding the camping at Taylor’s Island. As an aside, my youngest son thoroughly enjoyed his day at Mashomack as did my oldest son enjoy the camping at Taylor’s Island.

In regard to the Taylor’s Island camping, the Webelos 1 (4th grade) den leaders are: Mike Dunning (mentioned) and Danny Binder (mentioned) and the Webelos 2 (5th grade) den leaders are: Mike McNemar (listed as a chaperone) and James Cummings (not mentioned). All were in attendance for the camping.

“Overheard from the Osprey’s Nest,” Bobby Marcello cleared the road into the Mashomack campsite of the remnants of Hurricane Irene.

Many of our great neighbors on Shelter Island volunteered to make the above events possible.

JULIA BEST , Shelter Island

The paper’s fault

To the Editor:

I would like to apologize to the Shelter Island School Board as well as all attendees of the November 14 meeting. I mistakenly said the position of literary program coordinator at $4,396 was a 420-percent increase from last year’s $844. I had gotten the $844 from the July 8, 2010 issue of the Shelter Island Reporter, “Board re-organizes, adopts incentives”, page 12. I guess you can’t always believe what you read in the paper.

I apologize and in the future will not use this paper as a primary source for information.

GAIL DRAPER, Shelter Island