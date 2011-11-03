Legal Advertisements: Week of November 3, 2011

LEGAL NOTICE

PROBATE CITATION

File No. 2011-721/A

SURROGATE’S COURT —

SUFFOLK COUNTY

CITATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK, By the Grace of God Free and Independent

TO: CHISATO DAUGHERTY, MICHAEL PHILIP MANNINO, LAURENCE GERARD MANNINO, JAMES CHISOLM

“Jane Doe,” (the name being fictitious) a/k/a “Jane” Suydam if living being a daughter of decedent and if dead having predeceased decedent, his issue, if any; or if dead having survived decedent, his distributees, heirs at law, next of kin, executors, administrators, successors and assigns and any other persons who might have an interest in the estate of JAMES SUYDAM, deceased, as distributees or otherwise all of whose names, whereabouts and addresses are unknown and cannot be ascertained with due diligence.

A petition having been duly filed by JOHN S. THOMSON, JR., who is domiciled at 51 NORTH CARTWRIGHT ROAD, SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK 11964

YOU ARE HEREBY CITED TO SHOW CAUSE before the Surrogate’s Court, Suffolk County, at 320 CENTER DR., RIVERHEAD, NY 11901, on DECEMBER 6, 2011, at 9:30 o’clock in the forenoon of that day, why a decree should not be made in the estate of JAMES SUYDAM, lately domiciled at 11 SMITH STREET, SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK, admitting to probate a Will dated NOVEMBER 13, 2006, (A Codicil dated JULY 3, 2008) a copy of which is attached, as the Will of JAMES SUYDAM, deceased, relating to real and personal property, and directing that

Letters Testamentary issue to: JOHN S. THOMSON, JR..

FILED SURROGATE’S COURT

SUFFOLK COUNTY

OCT -5, 2011

MICHAEL CIPOLLINO

CHIEF CLERK

Dated, Attested and Sealed

October 5, 2011

HON. JOHN M. CZYGIER, JR.

Surrogate

MICHAEL CIPOLLINO

Chief Clerk

Attorney for Petitioner HELEN ROSENBLUM, ESQ., Telephone Number 631.727.1010. Address of Attorney 1287 EAST MAIN STREET, RIVERHEAD, NEW YORK 11901.

[NOTE: This citation is served upon you as required by law. You are not required to appear. If you fail to appear it will be assumed you do not object to the relief requested. You have a right to have an attorney appear for you.]

2697-4T 10/27; 11/3, 10, 17

PUBLIC NOTICE

The annual report of the Rommel Wilson Memorial Fund, Inc. is available at the address noted below, for inspection, during regular business hours, by any citizen who so requests, within 180 days after publication of this notice of its availability.

DATED: 10/27/11

ROMMEL WILSON

MEMORIAL FUND, INC.

C/O MR. PAUL F. WANCURA

BOX 641

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS

NY 11965

PRINCIPAL MANAGER IS

PAUL F. WANCURA

2698-3T 10/27; 11/3, 10,

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the following hearings will be held by the Shelter Island Zoning Board of Appeals on the 16th day of November, 2011, at the Shelter Island Town Hall, 38 N. Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York. Applications are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., or thereafter. Applications may be heard in the order they appear in this notice.

1) A hearing on the application of Peconic View LLC for a variance at 1 Bluff Avenue, Shelter Island Heights, NY, which is Zone “AA reverting to A-Residential” on the Shelter Island Zoning Map, and specifically described on the Suffolk County Tax Map as 0700/05/04/09. Applicant seeks a 3.9’ variance from Section 133-7(B)(5) to retain a pool house in the 30’ side/rear yard setback, a 3.9’ varying to 6.7’ variance from the same setback to retain the pool patio, and an increase in the original variance for the north veranda from 13’ to 20.5’ from the required 50’ front yard setback.

All persons wishing to be heard should appear at the aforementioned times and place.

By Order of the

Zoning Board of Appeals

Doug Matz, Chairman

2699-1T 11/3

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island hereby calls for a public hearing to be held at 3:30 p.m., prevailing time, on the 10th day of November, 2011, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to a proposed Local Law entitled OVERRIDE OF THE TAX LEVY LIMIT, to wit:

A LOCAL LAW ENTITLED OVERRIDE OF THE TAX LEVY LIMIT

Section 1. Legislative Intent

It is the intent of this Local Law to override the limit on the amount of real property taxes that may be levied by the Town of Shelter Island, County of Suffolk, pursuant to General Municipal Law § 3-c, and to allow the Town of Shelter Island, County of Suffolk to adopt a Town budget for (a) Town purposes (b) fire protection districts and (c) any other special or improvement district governed by the Town Board for the fiscal year 2012 that requires a real property tax levy in excess of the “tax levy limit” as defined by General Municipal Law § 3-c.

Section 2. Authority

This Local Law is adopted pursuant to subdivision 5 of General Municipal Law § 3-c, which expressly authorizes the Town Board to override the tax levy limit by the adoption of a local law approved by vote of sixty percent (60%) of the Town Board.

Section 3. Tax Levy Limit Override

The Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island, County of Suffolk, is hereby authorized to adopt a budget for the fiscal year 2012 that requires a real property tax levy in excess of the limit specified in General Municipal Law, §3-c.

Section 4. Severability.

If any clause, sentence, paragraph, subdivision, or part of this Local Law or the application thereof to any person, firm or corporation, or circumstance, shall be adjusted by any court of competent jurisdiction to be invalid or unconstitutional, such order or judgment shall not affect, impair, or invalidate the remainder thereof, but shall be confined in its operation to the clause, sentence, paragraph, subdivision, or part of this Local Law or in its application to the person, individual, firm or corporation or circumstance, directly involved in the controversy in which such judgment or order shall be rendered.

Section 5. Effective date.

This Local Law shall take effect immediately upon filing with the Secretary of State.

DOROTHY S. OGAR,

TOWN CLERK

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

DATED: OCTOBER 28, 2011

2700-1T 11/3

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That the preliminary budget for the fiscal year beginning January 1, 2012, has been completed and filed in the Office of the Town Clerk of the Town of Shelter Island, New York, where it is available for inspection during office hours.

FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That a public hearing will be held at 3:35 p.m., prevailing time, on the 10th day of November, 2011, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, on the preliminary budget of the Town of Shelter Island for the budget year 2012, and at such hearing any person may present written or oral comments in favor of or against the preliminary budget as compiled or for or against any item or items therein contained.

Pursuant to Section 108 of the Town Law, the proposed salaries of the following Town Officers are hereby specified as follows:

Supervisor $70,000.00,

Councilmen $35,005.00 each,

Town Clerk $75,096.48, and

Superintendent of Highways $50,958.79.

DOROTHY S. OGAR,

TOWN CLERK

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

DATED: OCTOBER 28, 2011

2701-1T 11/3

LEGAL NOTICE

Shelter Island Fire District

The Shelter Island Fire District is seeking bids for a person to do grounds maintenance in all three-fire district buildings for a term of one calendar year. They are also seeking bids for a building maintenance person for one calendar year. A third bid is needed for snow removal for a term of one calendar year.

Specifications for all bids may be obtained from the office of A & A Williams at 50 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

Bids may be mailed to Shelter Island Fire District, Post Office Box 500, Shelter Island NY 11964 or presented in person to the Shelter Island Fire District, at Station One, 49 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, NY 11964 before the bid opening at 8 o’clock at the regular monthly Fire District meeting December 19, 2011.

Any questions concerning this bid may be directed to Commissioner Lawrence Lechmanski at 631-749-0288 or 631-578-5098.

All bids must contain an Affidavit of Non-Collusion in accordance with section 103D of the General Municipal Law.

All bids must be in sealed envelopes clearly marked “Grounds Maintenance Bid” or “Building Maintenance Bid” or “Snow Bid” on the outside.

The Board of Fire Commissioners reserves the right to accept, reject or modify any bid it receives if it deems it is in the best interest of the Fire District.

Jacqueline A.P. Tuttle,

Secretary, S I Fire District

2702-2T 11/3, 10

LEGAL NOTICE

Please take notice that the annual election of the Shelter Island Fire Distict will take place on December 13, 2011, between the hours of six (6) p.m. and nine (9) p.m. at the Shelter Island Fire District Headquarters, Station One, located at 49 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, N.Y., for the purpose of electing one commissioner for a five- (5-) year term commencing January 1, 2012, and ending on December 31, 2016.

All residents of the Shelter Island Fire District who have registered with the Suffolk County Board of Elections on or before November 16, 2011, shall be eligible to vote in this election.

Candidates for this office shall file their name with Kenneth Capon, Deputy Secretary of the Shelter Island Fire District, 18 North Midway Road, Shelter Island, NY 11964 not later than twenty (20) days before the election (midnight November 23, 2011). Every fire district commissioner must, at the time of his election, be a resident elector of the Shelter Island Fire District.

For the Board of Fire Commissioners

Shelter Island Fire District

Jacqueline A.P. Tuttle, Secretary

2703-2T 11/3, 10