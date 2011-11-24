Legal Advertisements: Week of November 24, 2011

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the fiscal affairs of the Shelter Island Union Free School District of Shelter Island, NY for the period beginning on July 1, 2010 and ending on June 30, 2011 have been examined by an independent public accountant and that the report and management letter prepared in conjunction with the external audit by the independent public accountant has been filed in my office where it is available as a public record for inspection by all interested persons. Pursuant to section thirty-five of the General Municipal Law, the governing board of the Shelter Island Union Free School District of Shelter Island, NY may in its discretion, prepare a written response to the report of external audit and management letter by independent public accountant and file any such response in my office as a public record for inspection by all interested persons not later than February 13, 2012. Said audit and any responses are also available on the district’s website at www.shelterisland.k12.ny.us under the Business Office tab.

November 15, 2011

Deborah Vecchio, District Clerk

Shelter Island

Union Free School District

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PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That on the 15th day of November, 2011, the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island duly adopted resolutions concerning the following notices to bidders, to wit:

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND (the “Town”) will receive sealed bids for:

LEGION HALL ROOF

REPLACEMENT

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

Bids will be received until 3 P.M. on December 1, 2011 at the office of the Town Clerk, 38 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. The contract will be awarded as soon thereafter as practicable.

Bidding Documents, including drawings and technical specifications, are on file at the office of the Town Clerk, 38 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York. Bid specifications may be obtained on or after November 18, 2011.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay for satisfactory performance and payment bond or bonds.

Federal Equal Opportunity and Labor Standards are applicable for all work performed under this Contract.

Bids may be held by the Town of Shelter Island for a period not to exceed forty-five (45) days from the date of the opening of bids for the purpose of reviewing the bids and investigating the qualifications of the bidders, prior to awarding the Contract. The Town reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities in the bidding.

Each proposal must be accompanied by a certified check in an amount equal to not less than five hundred ($500.00) dollars, payable to the Town of Shelter Island, or a bid bond in the same amount and in such form as is acceptable to the Town Attorney.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND (the “Town”) will receive sealed bids for

RECYCLING EQUIPMENT STRUCTURE

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

Bids will be received until 3 p.m. on December 1, 2011 at the office of the Town Clerk, 38 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. The contract will be awarded as soon thereafter as practicable.

Bidding Documents, including drawings and technical specifications, are on file at the office of the Town Clerk, 38 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York. Bid specifications may be obtained on or after November 18, 2011.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay for satisfactory performance and payment bond or bonds.

Federal Equal Opportunity and Labor Standards are applicable for all work performed under this Contract.

Bids may be held by the Town of Shelter Island for a period not to exceed forty-five (45) days from the date of the opening of bids for the purpose of reviewing the bids and investigating the qualifications of the bidders, prior to awarding the Contract. The Town reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities in the bidding.

Each proposal must be accompanied by a certified check in an amount equal to not less than five hundred ($500.00) dollars, payable to the Town of Shelter Island, or a bid bond in the same amount and in such form as is acceptable to the Town Attorney.

DOROTHY S. OGAR,

TOWN CLERK

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

DATED: NOVEMBER 17, 2011.

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