Legal Advertisements: Week of November 10, 2011

LEGAL NOTICE

PROBATE CITATION

File No. 2011-721/A

SURROGATE’S COURT —

SUFFOLK COUNTY

CITATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK, By the Grace of God Free and Independent

TO: CHISATO DAUGHERTY, MICHAEL PHILIP MANNINO, LAURENCE GERARD MANNINO, JAMES CHISOLM

“Jane Doe,” (the name being fictitious) a/k/a “Jane” Suydam if living being a daughter of decedent and if dead having predeceased decedent, his issue, if any; or if dead having survived decedent, his distributees, heirs at law, next of kin, executors, administrators, successors and assigns and any other persons who might have an interest in the estate of JAMES SUYDAM, deceased, as distributees or otherwise all of whose names, whereabouts and addresses are unknown and cannot be ascertained with due diligence.

A petition having been duly filed by JOHN S. THOMSON, JR., who is domiciled at 51 NORTH CARTWRIGHT ROAD, SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK 11964

YOU ARE HEREBY CITED TO SHOW CAUSE before the Surrogate’s Court, Suffolk County, at 320 CENTER DR., RIVERHEAD, NY 11901, on DECEMBER 6, 2011, at 9:30 o’clock in the forenoon of that day, why a decree should not be made in the estate of JAMES SUYDAM, lately domiciled at 11 SMITH STREET, SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK, admitting to probate a Will dated NOVEMBER 13, 2006, (A Codicil dated JULY 3, 2008) a copy of which is attached, as the Will of JAMES SUYDAM, deceased, relating to real and personal property, and directing that

Letters Testamentary issue to: JOHN S. THOMSON, JR..

FILED SURROGATE’S COURT

SUFFOLK COUNTY

OCT -5, 2011

MICHAEL CIPOLLINO

CHIEF CLERK

Dated, Attested and Sealed

October 5, 2011

HON. JOHN M. CZYGIER, JR.

Surrogate

MICHAEL CIPOLLINO

Chief Clerk

Attorney for Petitioner HELEN ROSENBLUM, ESQ., Telephone Number 631.727.1010. Address of Attorney 1287 EAST MAIN STREET, RIVERHEAD, NEW YORK 11901.

[NOTE: This citation is served upon you as required by law. You are not required to appear. If you fail to appear it will be assumed you do not object to the relief requested. You have a right to have an attorney appear for you.]

2697-4T 10/27; 11/3, 10, 17

PUBLIC NOTICE

The annual report of the Rommel Wilson Memorial Fund, Inc. is available at the address noted below, for inspection, during regular business hours, by any citizen who so requests, within 180 days after publication of this notice of its availability.

DATED: 10/27/11

ROMMEL WILSON

MEMORIAL FUND, INC.

C/O MR. PAUL F. WANCURA

BOX 641

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS

NY 11965

PRINCIPAL MANAGER IS

PAUL F. WANCURA

2698-3T 10/27; 11/3, 10,

LEGAL NOTICE

Shelter Island Fire District

The Shelter Island Fire District is seeking bids for a person to do grounds maintenance in all three-fire district buildings for a term of one calendar year. They are also seeking bids for a building maintenance person for one calendar year. A third bid is needed for snow removal for a term of one calendar year.

Specifications for all bids may be obtained from the office of A & A Williams at 50 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

Bids may be mailed to Shelter Island Fire District, Post Office Box 500, Shelter Island NY 11964 or presented in person to the Shelter Island Fire District, at Station One, 49 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, NY 11964 before the bid opening at 8 o’clock at the regular monthly Fire District meeting December 19, 2011.

Any questions concerning this bid may be directed to Commissioner Lawrence Lechmanski at 631-749-0288 or 631-578-5098.

All bids must contain an Affidavit of Non-Collusion in accordance with section 103D of the General Municipal Law.

All bids must be in sealed envelopes clearly marked “Grounds Maintenance Bid” or “Building Maintenance Bid” or “Snow Bid” on the outside.

The Board of Fire Commissioners reserves the right to accept, reject or modify any bid it receives if it deems it is in the best interest of the Fire District.

Jacqueline A.P. Tuttle,

Secretary, S I Fire District

2702-2T 11/3, 10

LEGAL NOTICE

Please take notice that the annual election of the Shelter Island Fire Distict will take place on December 13, 2011, between the hours of six (6) p.m. and nine (9) p.m. at the Shelter Island Fire District Headquarters, Station One, located at 49 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, N.Y., for the purpose of electing one commissioner for a five- (5-) year term commencing January 1, 2012, and ending on December 31, 2016.

All residents of the Shelter Island Fire District who have registered with the Suffolk County Board of Elections on or before November 16, 2011, shall be eligible to vote in this election.

Candidates for this office shall file their name with Kenneth Capon, Deputy Secretary of the Shelter Island Fire District, 18 North Midway Road, Shelter Island, NY 11964 not later than twenty (20) days before the election (midnight November 23, 2011). Every fire district commissioner must, at the time of his election, be a resident elector of the Shelter Island Fire District.

For the Board of Fire Commissioners

Shelter Island Fire District

Jacqueline A.P. Tuttle, Secretary

2703-2T 11/3, 10

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor will hold its November 2011 meeting on Saturday, November 19, 2011, at 10:00 a.m. at the Dering Harbor Village Hall, 23 Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York.

Dated: November 10, 2011

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor

Suffolk County, New York

2704-1T 11/10

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that a on premise beer & wine license, #TBA has been applied for by Crows Nest Bar & Grill, LLC d/b/a The Islander to sell beer and wine at retail in a restaurant. For on premises consumption under the ABC law at 63 North Ferry Road Shelter Island NY 11964.

2705-2T 11/10, 17