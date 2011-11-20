Ladies Bowling: Snipes’ Sue Warner rolls year’s high scratch series

It seems to be hard for everyone to show up on Sunday. The Bricklaying Babes had two bowlers and Spares R Us had three. Nobody seemed to be warmed up in game one with only Gretel French bowling over average. That was enough to give her team the win.

In game two, Ellie Labrozzi was 15 over average with a 169, enough to give her team an 18-point win. For the BLBs, Tracy Gibbs made the 2-7 split.

In game three, everyone did great. All five players bowled over average. For Spares R Us, Ellie had a 191, but that wasn’t enough as Tracy Gibbs rolled a 196 and Laura Marcello was 18 over with a 143. Those two high scores gave the BLBs a 748 team game, which beat Spares R Us by 7. So: 4 points for BLB and 7 for Spares R Us.

On Monday, the Guttersnipes took on the Rockettes. Game one was close but the Rockettes’ Corrine Mitchell bowled 25 pins over average to lead her team to a 17-point win.

In game two, Sue Warner was 26 pins over average with a 182, helping her team to a 46-pin victory. Game three was another close one. This time, Corrine was 17 over average and her teammate Amber Anglin helped her out by rolling 24 over average, giving them another 3 points. The Snipes got total wood for the night but the Rockettes got high game. Snipes 4, Rockettes 7.

Sue also had a nice 522 scratch series — 165, 175 and 182 — which leads the league and gave her Bowler of the Week honors.

On Tuesday, the Fab 5 played Paint by Numbers. In game one, Jackie Brewer rolled a nice 188 and had 6 strikes in seven frames. But that wasn’t enough: the two-person team of Linda Springer and Mary Kanarvogel won by 23 pins.

Game two had a lot of marks (coloring) for the Fab 5. With all four bowlers — Essie Simovich, Donna Cass, Audrey Marshall and Jackie — bowling over average, they cruised to a 83-point win.

In game three, Linda and Mary pulled off an 11-point win. At the end of the night, 6 points for the PBNs and 5 for the Fab 5.

Week 7 Team Standings

Team Won Lost

Spares R Us 53 13

Bricklaying Babes 42 24

Fab 5 32 34

Guttersnipes 32 34

Odd Balls 27 39

Paint by Numbers 27 39

Rockettes 18 48

One round of byes is complete; at this stage everyone has bowled the same number of games.