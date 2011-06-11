Ladies Bowling: Labrozzi wins back to back Bowler of the Week titles

It was Sunday night … Where was everyone? The Odd Balls had three bowlers and the Rockettes only two.

In game one, Pony Girl Stephanie Tybaert was the only one over average and that was enough to give her team the win.

In game two, Linda McCarthy, also bowling for the Odd Balls, was the only one over average, giving her team another 3 points. Kelly Michalak came alive in game three. She had a turkey (three strikes in a row) to go along with three spares, bowling 28 pins over average for a 154 game. Kelly had some help from Pony Girl, who was over average again, and the Odd Balls took all 11 points.

On Monday, Ellie Labrozzi led Spares R Us to another 11-point victory — this time against Paint By Numbers. In the three games, she rolled 12 strikes and 9 spares with scores of 172, 189 and 160, respectively. She took over the high scratch series with a 521 and high handicap series with a 602. Great bowling, earning her Bowler of the Week again.

My Guttersnipes took on the Brick Laying Babes on Tuesday. In game one, the Snipes’ Mary Ellen Gran was 18 pins over average, which was enough to give us a 16 point win. But that was it for my dear Snipes.

In game two, Laura Marcello was 21 pins over average and Traci Kannwischer was 12 pins over, leading the BLBs to an easy 66-point win. In game three, Tracy Gibbs led the BLBs with a nice 159 game, giving her team a 33-point win and 8 points for the night.

Week 5 Team Standings

Team Won Lost

Spares R Us 46 9

Odd Balls 24 31

Fabulous Five 23 21

Guttersnipes 20 24

Rockettes 11 33

Paint by Numbers 10 24