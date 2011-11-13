Ladies Bowling: Gran earns Bowler of the Week

Sunday bowling had lots of coloring. Tracy Gibbs of the Brick Laying Babes started the night off with an awesome 208 game. She had 5 strikes in a row and 6 for the game. That was enough to give her team a 68-point win over the Fabulous Five and Tracy the high game so far this year.

Game two was closer with Essie Simovich bowling a 166 and Jackie Brewer a 157 but they fell 22 points short — and the BLBs won another 3 points.

In the final game, everyone on the Fab Five — Essie, Donna Cass, Audrey Marshall and Jackie bowled over average. This gave them the win and another point for high game of the night: BLBs 7, Fab Five 4.

On Monday, Corrine Mitchell was the lone bowler for the Rockettes, so they had to forfeit all 11 points to Paint by Numbers. (Two bowlers out of five are needed for the game to count.)

For Paint by Numbers, Mary Kanarvogel bowled 49 points over average and Pam Jackson 19 over in game one. In game two, Donna Clark had a nice 141, which was 33 over average, and Linda Springer rolled a 183, which was 48 over average. Linda and Pam were both over average in game three.

Tuesday’s match-up pitted my Guttersnipes against the Odd Balls. The first game was a real barn-burner with every bowler going over average. For the Odd Balls, Stephanie “Pony Girl” Tybaert was 31 over; Linda McCarthy, 9 over; Kelly Michalak, 12 over; and Bev Pelletier, 31 over.

For the Snipes, Cathy Driscoll bowled 26 over; Mary Ellen Gran, 32 over; Jan Warner, 8 over; and Sue Warner, 24 over. Add that up: Odd Balls, 83 over, and Snipes 90 over, giving the Snipes an 8-pin win.

Game two was similar but with not as many high scores; this time the Odd Balls won the game by 8 pins. In the rubber match, we had a couple of nice splits made. Sue got the 5-9-7 and Pony Girl made the even more difficult 5-10 split

Mary Ellen bowled 25 pins over average to lead the Snipes to a 36-point win. She bowled 79 pins over average for the night and, with a 598 handicap series, won Bowler of the Week.

Gutternsnipes 8 points. Odd Balls 3 points.

And don’t forget, the next Bowler of the Week wins the Thanksgiving turkey.

Week 6 Team Standings

Team Won Lost

Spares R Us 46 9

Bricklaying Babes 38 17

Guttersnipes 28 27

Odd Balls 27 39

Fabulous Five 27 28

Paint by Numbers 21 34

Rockettes 11 44