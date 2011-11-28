Ladies Bowling: Gibbs edges Labrozzi for Bowler of the Week

Week eight started off with Paint by Numbers matching up against Spares R Us. In game one, the three-player team of Mama P, Gretel French and Ellie Labrozzi all bowled over average, giving Spares R Us a 49-pin win.

In game two, everyone came alive. All seven bowlers went over average but it was Paint by Numbers that bowled more pins over average — Ginny Gibbs, 16 over; Linda Springer, 17 over; Donna Clark, 11 over; and Pam Jackson, 18 over. This gave them a 594 scratch team score, the second highest of the year. It also gave them 3 points and one more point for high game.

Game three had lots of coloring for Spares R Us. All four bowlers (the Spares’ Amber Wilson joined in the second game) were over average, giving them an easy 98-point win and 7 points for the night.

Monday night featured my Guttersnipes against the Brick Laying Babes. It was not a good night for me or my team.

In game one Tracy Gibbs had 5 strikes, rolling a 170 and leading her team to a 16-pin win. “Team Tracy” led the BLBs in game two. Traci Kannawischer was 36 pins over average and Tracy Gibbs 43 over, one shy of 200 with a 199 game. This gave the BLBs a 73-point win.

Game three was a little closer with my Snipes losing by only 13.

Tracy finished the night with a nice 515 series (Don’t read this, Ellie), which was 1 pin higher than Ellie’s 514. Since they both have the same average, the handicap is the same but Tracy’s series being one pin higher gave her Bowler of the Week, the Thanksgiving turkey and all 11 points for her team.

The last match up of the week was the Odd Balls versus the Rockettes. In game one, Linda McCarthy bowled an awesome 148, 31 over average, and Bev Pelletier was 5 pins over. The Odd Balls coasted to an easy win.

Game two was similar but this time Bev was 34 over average with a turkey (3 strikes in a row) and Kelly Michalak 9 over, giving the Odd Balls another easy win. For the Rockettes, Ashley Knight picked up the 5-7 split, Stephanie “Pony Girl” Tybaert of the Odd Balls made a nice pick up of the 1-5-10 — not considered a split because the head pin was still standing after the first ball.

Game three also went to the Odd Balls with Pony Girl and Kelly both bowling over-average games. Odd Balls 11 – Rockettes 0.

Week 8 Team Standings

Team Won Lost

Spares R Us 60 17

Brick Laying Babes 53 24

Odd Balls 38 39

Guttersnipes 32 45

Fabulous Five 32 34

Paint by Numbers 31 46

Rockettes 18 59