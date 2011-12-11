Island Profile: From the Battle of the Bulge to a career teaching music

Webster’s Unabridged offers the following definition of “veteran”: “a person of long experience in some occupation or skill.” Using this as a starting point, Joseph Arth, 88 years old now, is a three-fold veteran.

Appropriately enough, given this weeks’ date — Veteran’s Day is tomorrow, Friday, November 11 — he fought his way across Europe in the Second World War. He also played the organ at more than 3,000 funerals at 42 different churches. He’s also a veteran gardener who has bred and sold African violets commercially.

To graduate from high school in 1942 meant for a young American man he soon would be soldier.

Growing up in Ridgewood, Queens, the son of a bookkeeper and a stay-at-home mom, Joe graduated from Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School in Brooklyn, a Christian Brothers school, and in less than two years was crossing the Atlantic on a troop carrier.

His memories of those long ago days are clear and sharp. “On the way over, we were attacked by a U-boat but managed to pull into Southampton in England.” After several days on board, they crossed the channel and he was landed at Le Havre. “My first campaign was the Battle of the Bulge,” he remembered. Assigned to the “Hell on Wheels Division,” the Second Armored, he fought in Belgium and later in France and Germany and was then part of the first group of American troops to enter Berlin.

“We stayed in a huge estate on a lake in the heart of Berlin and we stayed in this chateau or castle,” he recalled. “It had been the home of Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s propaganda minister. We were on parade duty for the Potsdam conference when Truman and Stalin and Churchill came. The Germans were fine with us. I think they were so happy it was over,” he said.

Joe’s parents were born in the U.S. but both had German antecedents. On his father’s side, the German roots were “another generation further back,” but his mother’s parents had been born there. “After the war was over, I had access to a Jeep and I knew where my mother said her family had come from, right on the outskirts of Munich, and of course, I knew their names. But my German was so limited, I just had a few words.”

But he drove there, found what he thought was the right place and tried to tell people who it was that he was trying to find, the cousins of his grandmother.

“There was a fellow there who talked only as little English as I did German and he said very few American soldiers had ever even been seen there, so they’re really going to look you over when you come in and they did. It was funny. I had to get across to these people who I was and what the relationship was. But I did and they invited me to stay overnight so they must have felt secure. I was up in this farm house in a loft at the top and there was no heat. It was the wintertime and, what they did, they gave me bricks wrapped in a towel that had been heated in the oven.” But he had indeed found his relatives and had been able to spend time with them.

Shortly afterwards, his division left for the States. “I went back with them. I came back here and got involved in music almost immediately,” he said. He had taken piano lessons as a child with his church’s organist. “Back in those days, they used to have evening devotions, Wednesday nights, Friday nights, and as I got better at the piano, he’d invite me over. And some little thing that I’d been practicing on the piano, he’d have me play on the organ. That started it, really, and then after a while I’d get to play a hymn when the congregation was singing. The keyboards are the same but you have to learn how to use your feet … but that was rather simple. Once you were proficient at the piano, it was easy to get along, you just had to practice a little bit.”

He didn’t get a steady job right away after his Army discharge but back home, living with his family again, he became involved in several Brooklyn chorus groups. “So I knew a lot of the men in these groups and some of them were organists in churches and they worked at other jobs during the week.”

Church jobs never paid enough, he explained, so most organists had full-time jobs and were free only on weekends; they usually were not available on weekday mornings when most funerals took place. But he was. “So when they found out I could play and was available, they would call me if they couldn’t take a job and [usually] I could go.

He met his wife, Jean through music as well. “We were singing in the same summer stock company upstate in Lake George. She too came from Queens. “When we came back, we were only a half hour away from each other.” They married in 1953, moved to Commack on Long Island and went on to have three daughters, Judy, Jeanne and Maureen. Joe had two regular jobs, teaching music in the Commack school system, which he did for 25 years, and as the organist at the Christ the King Church for the next 35 years. He built a studio in his basement and the couple gave music lessons — piano, voice and guitar, which his wife played. Much later, his daughters gave voice and violin lessons.

The family skied in Vermont every year and eventually met the Von Trapp family, both Maria and her son Werner, and on one vacation, actually took yodeling lessons. Joe brought this knowledge back to his school, taught four of his students and entered them in a competition which they won. Laughing, he remembered, “The halls at school were alive with yodeling!”

At 88, he can’t play any more. “My fingers won’t move,” he said. “My knuckles won’t bend.”

Some time in 1990, with their children grown and Joe having retired from the school system, the couple considered leaving Commack, by then quite built up. “Some friends invited us to vacation with them for a week on Shelter Island. And my wife and I just fell in love with it. So we looked around and found this place. The house was seven years old at the time and we bought it.”

He resigned from his church job and they moved right in. “I came here to retire but I really got involved in another 20 years of work. When they found out I played the organ, they needed an organist and I had a job.” He played at Our Lady of the Isle for the next 19 years. Jean died of cancer in 1999 and Joe lives alone now but his plants keep him interested and involved with growing things.

About those African violets? And his more-than-60-year-old begonia? Turn to this week’s garden column on page 32.