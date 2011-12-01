Island Calendar: Week of December 1, 2011

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., lower level, St. Mary’s.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m. American Legion Hall, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:00 to 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library upper level, Tuesdays, 4 to 7 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Temporarily suspended due to library lower level renovation.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, American Legion Hall, Tuesdays,1:30 p.m. $2 per game.

Story and a Craft, Saturday mornings, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, after school programs, Tuesday through Thursday; open Friday and Saturday nights, 7 to 10 p.m., Legion Hall; open gym on Saturdays.

Zumba, exercise/dance classes, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Bring water, wear comfortable sneakers. $5. Legion Hall.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

47th annual Science Fair, Shelter Island School gym. Open to the public, 6:30 to 7 p.m. Awards at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

St. Nicholas Day Fair, St. Mary’s Parish Hall. Includes Cookie Walk. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6

Holiday Luncheon, Women’s Community Club, Presbyterian Church, 12 noon.

Ballroom dance classes, Recreation Department, Youth Center, ends January 24. 6 to 7 p.m. (little or no experience), 7 to 8 p.m. (intermediate). $90 per person, $170 per couple. Call Garth Griffin at 749-0978 after 4:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7

Do As You Please trip, New York City, sponsored by Recreation Department. Meet at North Ferry at 7 a.m. Bus leaves the city, 42nd Street between 5th and 6th Avenues, at 5:45 p.m. Call Garth Griffin at 749-0978 after 4:15 p.m. $30.

Pearl Harbor Day Dinner, American Legion, Legion Hall, 5:30 p.m. $15. Call 749-1180.

Tree Lighting, Chamber of Commerce, in front of Police Headquarters, 7 p.m. Refreshments and Santa follow at Legion Hall.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10

Holiday Reception at the Manor House, Mashomack Preserve, 2 to 5 p.m. Caroling, light refreshments. 749-1001.

Voices From the Vault, Havens House Barn, 7 p.m. $45 in advance, $50 at the door. 749-0025.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

December 2: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m. (Includes hearings on causeway legislation and near-shore permeable driveways)

December 5: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 7 p.m.

December 6: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

December 7: Zoning Board of Appeals hearing, 7:30 p.m.