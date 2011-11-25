Island Arts: Islanders perform the ‘Messiah’

Four Shelter Islanders —Vivian Lindemann, Tom Milton, Mel Mendelssohn and Jack Monaghan — will be singing in the Choral Society of the Hamptons’ Christmas Concert, Handel’s “Messiah,” on Sunday, December 4 at the Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church on Main Street. There will be two performances at 3 and 5:30 p.m.

A reception and silent auction will follow the 5:30 p.m. concert in the Bridgehampton Community House.

Tickets are $25, $35 at the door; and $10 for youths, $15 at the door. “Preferred” tickets cost $50.

Call 204-9402 or visit choralsocietyofthehamptons.org.