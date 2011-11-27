Island Arts: Island artists shown in Miami

Art Basil brings together galleries from around the world for a four-day exhibit, Aqua Art Miami, of selected artists.

From December 1 through 4, the Accola Griefen Gallery in Manhattan will exhibit the work of 10 artists, including Islander Janet Culbertson whose work “Oil Rig” will be on display.

Closer to home, Shelter Island’s boltax.gallery will also be in Miami with the work of 10 gallery artists including two from the Island — Jackie Black’s “Last Meal” photographs recreate the last meals of inmates at a Texas prison — recently discontinued in an effort to save money.

Sylvia Hommert’s “Gold Starburst,” mixed media on birch panel, will also be exhibited. Following the Miami exhibit, Karen Boltax and Ms. Hommert will travel to Uruguay for the artist’s first solo exhibition in South America.