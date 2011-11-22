Holiday Happenings

For additional details about these events, including costs, check future issues of the Reporter under Community Happenings and/or in the event calendar, both in the Around the Island section of the paper.

Wednesday, November 23

Ecumenical Word Service, St. Mary’s Church, 7 p.m.

Thursday, November 24

Community Pot Luck Thanksgiving Dinner, Presbyterian Church, 2 p.m. 749-5092.

Saturday, November 26

Sugar Plum Fair, Presbyterian Church, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Lunch available for sale) Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there.

Turkey Plunge, Crescent Beach, Friends of the Library. Sign in, 10:30 a.m.; plunge, 11 a.m.

Saturday, December 3

St. Nicholas Day Fair, Parish Hall, St. Mary’s Church, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (includes traditional Cookie Walk, raffle and homemade lunches for sale).

Tuesday, December 6

Women’s Community Club Holiday Luncheon, Presbyterian Church, 12 noon. Bring a covered dish and a gently used item for a silent auction. Coffee, tea and dessert will be served.

Wednesday, December 7

Tree Lighting, Chamber of Commerce, in front of Police Headquarters, 7 p.m. Refreshments and a visit from Santa follow at Legion Hall. Free.

Saturday, December 10

Cub Scout (Webelos) Family Breakfast with Santa, Presbyterian Church, 8 to 11 a.m. Tickets at the door (includes photo taken with Santa).

Mashomack Holiday Open House, Manor House, 2 to 5 p.m. Mulled cider, eggnog, caroling and nature crafts for kids. Free.

Voices from the Vault, Shelter Island Historical Society barn, 7 p.m., followed by a champagne reception with the actors. $45 in advance, $50 at the door.

Sunday, December 11

18th Century Christmas, Havens Holiday Open House, Shelter Island Historical Society, 12 noon to 2 p.m. Free.

Christmas with Santa, Shelter Island Fire Department, Center firehouse, 1 p.m. Free.

Wednesday, December 14

Holiday Greens Workshop, Garden Club of Shelter Island, St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 10 a.m. Free.

Winter Concert, Shelter Island School auditorium, grades 7 to 12, 7:30 p.m. Free.

Thursday, December 15

Winter Concert, Shelter Island School auditorium, grades K to 6, 7 p.m. Free.

Saturday, December 17

Tea and Tree, Sylvester Manor, 2 to 4 p.m. For members and volunteers; new members may enroll for 2012 at the tea or online (sylvestermanor.org).

Sunday, December 18

Christmas Cantata, Presbyterian Church, 3 p.m. Community Chorus, hand bells and special instrumental music.

Tuesday, December 20

PTSA Holiday Boutique, family shopping for school kids, Shelter Island School lobby during school hours.

Thursday, December 22

PBA Community Caroling, Police Headquarters, 5 p.m., pizza follows.

Saturday, December 24

Christmas Pageant, Our Lady of the Isle, 4 p.m.