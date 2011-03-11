Haunting for a good cause

Last weekend La Maison Blanche transformed itself from a hotel and restaurant to a haunted mansion on Stearns Point Road under the creative eye of Oscar Gonzalez. Hotel partner John Sieni reported that “screams could be heard by diners as the victims made their way through the narrow hallways” and encountered the ghouls that awaited them.

More than 200 people visited the “Dark Mansion” over the weekend and their $5 admission was donated in its entirety to the American Cancer Society in memory of Shelter Island’s Teresa Montant, who lost her battle against cancer last week.