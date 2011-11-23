Giving Guide: ‘Tis the season…

Shelter Island takes care of its own. These Island groups represent all age groups and address a range of community programs and services, supported largely by volunteer efforts and donations. In addition, each of the Island’s churches provides outreach programs for those in the community. During this season, please consider helping out or lending a hand — and let us know if we have inadvertently omitted any other groups that should be included in this list.

All Faith Youth Group

P.O. Box 612, Shelter Island 11964

debraff1@yahoo.com

American Legion

Mitchell Post 281, P.O. Box 2021, Shelter Island 11964

American Red Cross Ambulance Corps, Shelter Island Chapter

P.O. Box 830, Shelter Island 11964

siarc.org

Camp Quinipet

P.O. Box 549, Shelter Island Heights 11965

quinipet.org

Chamber of Commerce

P.O. Box 598, Shelter Island 11964

shelterislandchamber.com

Communities That Care

P.O. Box 219,

Shelter Island Heights 11965

ctcofsi@optonline.net

Friends of the Library Society

P.O. Box 2016 , Shelter Island 11964

shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Friends of Music

P.O. Box 193, Shelter Island 11964

Friends of Trees

P.O. Box 2001, Shelter Island 11964

friendsoftrees.org

Garden Club of Shelter Island

P.O. Box 112, Shelter Island 11964

shelter-island.org/garden_club

Gift of Life Foundation

P.O. Box 532, Shelter Island Heights 11965

islandgiftoflife.org or call 774-0110

League of Women Voters of Shelter Island

(Checks payable to League of Women Voters Educational Foundation)

P.O. Box 396, Shelter Island Heights 11965

lwvshelterisland@gmail.com

Mashomack Preserve

P.O. Box 850, Shelter Island 11964

shelter-island.org/mashomack.html

P.T.S.A.

P.O. Box 53, Shelter Island 11964

sischool.dev6.hamptons.com

Police Benevolent Association

c/o Shelter Island Police Department, P.O. Box 770, Shelter Island 11964

Retreat/Support Our Shelter

P.O. Box 795, Shelter Island Heights 11965

theretreatinc.org

Senior Citizens Foundation

P.O. Box 352, Shelter Island 11964

Shelter Island Association

P.O. Box 445, Shelter Island 11964

Shelter Island Community Chorus

P.O. Box 1571, Shelter Island 11964

Shelter Island Deer & Tick Management Foundation

P.O. Box 3032, Shelter Island Heights 11965

deerandtick.org

Shelter Island Educational Foundation

P.O. Box 1950, Shelter Island 11964

shelterislandedfoundation.org

Shelter Island Fire Department

P.O. Box 613, Shelter Island 11964

Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk

c/o North Fork Breast Coalition, PO Box 523, Riverhead, NY 11901

northforkbreasthealth.org/

Shelter Island Food Pantry

P.O. Box 612, Shelter Island 11964

Shelter Island Historical Society

P.O. Box 847, Shelter Island 11964

shelterislandhistsoc.org

Shelter Island Lions Club

P.O. Box 760, Shelter Island 11964

shelterislandlions.org

Shelter Island Preschool

P.O. Box 277, Shelter Island 11964

sipreschool.com

Shelter Island Public Library

P.O. Box 2016, Shelter Island 11964

shelterisland.suffolk.lib.ny.us/

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, Inc.

P.O. Box 2029, Shelter Island 11964

sylvestermanor.org

Taylor’s Island Foundation

P.O. Box 524, Shelter Island Heights 11965

taylorsisland.org

10K Community Fund

P.O. Box 67, Shelter Island 11964

shelterislandrun.com/fund.ihtml

Town of Shelter Island Youth Center

P.O. Box 970, Shelter Island 11964

siyouth@facebook.com

Webster Foundation

(Serving the Island’s feral cat colonies)

P.O. Box 976, Shelter Island 11964