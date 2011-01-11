Gardening: More about houseplants, this time the green ones…

I plan to stay with houseplants for the next few weeks — until it’s time to suggest holiday gifts for gardeners. But not having closed the garden yet, holiday shopping is a good ways off, at least on my radar. Alternating between “the greens” and “the flowering” seems to me to be the way to go. One of my favorites has always been ivy, both the plain old-fashioned kinds and the fancier ones.

I always buy a whole flat of ivy at the beginning of the season. I put a clump in each corner of every planter and another at the end of each window box. I think the ivy’s habit, overflowing and trailing, works well with the upright types that usually inhabit my sites — impatiens, geraniums and the like. Then, when the season is over and I’m clearing out the planters to get them ready for bulbs, I pull the ivy, usually three or four feet long by then, happy and healthy. I plant it outside around the house’s foundation as well as at the base of our long pioneer fence, hoping it will grow up the front of it, adding interest to all that brown.

In years gone by, one was always advised to avoid ivy near foundations but that was because most houses were made of brick; bricks were mortared with a mixture of lime, and ivy is an acid-loving plant. So indeed, it did eat away and loosen the joints over time. But bricks are no longer mortared with lime, so I think it’s safe to plant away. If you’re at all worried, it’s not hard to keep your eye out and make sure the ivy stays on the ground.

Ivy should be watered when the soil is dry on the surface. The entire root system should be saturated and the saucer drained — they should not be left sitting in water. Some plants don’t mind this and in fact like it, but ivy should be drained.

The plants will do better with as much natural light as possible, but placing them in afternoon sun should be avoided. When we turn to light units, I’ll try to cover their place in indoor light gardening.

Ivy can manage in almost any temperature but most houses nowadays are warmer than they prefer. The plants will do best in the coolest parts of the house, especially at night. If you use forced hot air heat, try adding some moisture to raise the humidity. You can mist, put a container of water nestling in your plant display where it will evaporate quietly or provide the proverbial tray of pebbles covered with water and just place the plant(s) right on top. One site I visited on the web suggested taking them outside on winter days, if the temperature goes over 50 degrees, and letting them sit in the sun for an hour or two, apparently just for a refreshing break. Sort of like giving the dog a run on the beach. I tell you this for informational purposes only.

As with all plants, it’s important to examine your ivy carefully and regularly. Remove any leaves that are turning brown or have blackened. Giving the leaves a good wash every now and then is always helpful. When spring finally arrives, and when all danger of frost has passed, your plants can go outside, happily, in the shade. You might think of planting them, pot and all, making their return to the indoors in fall less of a shock to them and the task of bringing them in easier for you.