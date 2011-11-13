Gardening: Houseplants and propagation

The literal translation of “propagation,” from the Latin root, is “free plants.” Yes, just kidding, but if you “propagate,” that’s what you’ll have. And although the idea might sound off-putting, as in difficult, nothing could be further from the truth. We’ve talked about seed propagation in the spring, but we’ve never really covered propagation by “cuttings,” one of the simplest techniques imaginable.

Joseph Arth, the subject of this week’s profile, a veteran “plantsman” (see page 3), had a small business at one time, selling African violets to Long Island florist shops, and all of his plants were grown from cuttings. He had a small lean-to type glass greenhouse, added to the back of his Commack residence where he grew them. Whenever he visited a large nursery, if he saw a specimen he liked, he would buy a plant, yes, one. That plant then would become the progenitor of all that followed.

He was ill this past summer and spent four days in the hospital and returned to find all of his Rieger begonias stricken and covered with fungus. “I should have realized,” he said, “that I should have left the air-conditioning on for them, but I never thought of it,” and was horrified to find them beyond help. Thinking maybe it was time to give up on indoor gardening — he’s 88 now and can’t get around as well as he once did — he was ready to just water what he owned (including a 60-year-old begonia). Then one of his daughters appeared with her husband and a tall plant stand with lights, tied to the roof of their car. She’d acquired it for $20 at a yard sale. Well, forget “giving up!” Since then, he’s been taking cuttings like mad. “It’s really an adventure,” he said, laughing. “It makes getting up in the morning exciting. You never know what you’re going to find!”

It’s best to have gro-lights if you want to propagate but it can be done without them. Simply take a small piece — in the case of African violets, a single stem with a single leaf will suffice, and dip the end in a growth enhancing powder or rooting hormone. The easiest of these to obtain is Rootone, available in most hardware stores. Make a hole, using the tip of a pencil, in a moist soil medium and insert the end of the cutting. Firm the soil around the stem. Use a pencil because its tip is tapered, and no air pocket will be there to dry out the end of your cutting.

Since the cutting, by definition, has no root system, it will have to depend on you for moisture, lest it die from dehydration. So the medium should be kept moist and moist doesn’t mean wet. If the medium is too wet, the cutting will rot. Increasing the humidity is always a good idea as well.

It might take you a little time and trial-and-effort to find out just what will work in your own individual environment, but this is a relatively inexpensive undertaking. If you fail, you’ve only lost one leaf and your own time. If you’re new to the game, start with some of the easiest ones: African violets or any of the begonias. Verbena and rosemary are also on the list. Check online if you have questions — there are endless propagation sites. And you can trade with friends — or with Joe Arth. With a whole winter ahead of him and his new toy, who knows what he’ll have to offer before spring comes!