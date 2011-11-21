Gardening: Houseplants — an intro to orchids

On the morning of my birthday last week, I woke up to find on my front steps a gorgeous orchid, placed there sweetly by one of my almost-daughters. I’ve long been interested in and largely ignorant about orchids. My knowledge was limited to “they’re really not as complicated as you think.”

I’ve believed this for two reasons — the only person I ever knew who grew them was less than dutiful about their care and they seemed to do splendidly. In addition, I had noticed that they were frequently in the lobbies of upscale Manhattan buildings, not exactly what you would think of as a setting for the thin-skinned. Sarah Shepherd, whose profile is in this week’s Reporter, has a number of them, which she showed me, while assuring me how un-fussy they actually are.

So I have my new one, clearly from Becky Smith of Shelter Island Florist, and will add several more from Lynch’s, where there’s an exceptional variety, so hopefully, it won’t be lonely.

When in doubt, go online and so I did. According to Wikipedia, orchids are “one of the two largest families of flowering plants, with between 21,950 and 26,049 currently accepted species, found in 880 genera. Selecting which of the two families is larger remains elusive because of the difficulties associated with putting hard species numbers on such enormous groups.

Regardless, the number of orchid species equals more than twice the number of bird species, and about four times the number of mammal species. It also encompasses about six to 11 percent of all seed plants. Moreover, since the introduction of tropical species in the 19th century, horticulturists have produced more than 100,000 hybrids and “cultivars.” Wow. Apparently there’s a lot to choose from.

Scientists believe that the origin of orchids goes back much further than originally thought. Again from Wikipedia, “An extinct species of stingless bee, Proplebeia dominicana, was found trapped in Miocene amber from about 15 to 20 million years ago. The bee was carrying pollen of a previously unknown orchid taxon, Meliorchis caribea, on its wings. This find is the first evidence of fossilised orchids to date.

“This indicates orchids may have arisen 76 to 84 million years ago during the Late Cretaceous. In other words, they may have coexisted with dinosaurs. It also shows insects were active pollinators of orchids then.” Coexisted with dinosaurs? I’m impressed.

For centuries, the orchid has been a symbol of love, luxury and beauty. The early Greeks thought the orchid represented virility. The Chinese called it “the plant of the king’s fragrance.” In medieval times, the orchid was thought to be an aphrodisiac and was used in love potions. The 18th century ushered in orchid collecting, but because they were then so rare, only a few botanists and wealthy amateurs could enjoy them. William Cattley, in 1818, became the first person to bloom an orchid, the Cattleya, an event that electrified the flower world. A single orchid sold for thousands of dollars.

Orchids occur in almost every habitat other than glaciers. The richest concentration of orchid varieties is found in Nepal, in the Himalayan region. The majority are found in the tropics, in Asia, South America and Central America. However, they can be found above the Arctic Circle, in southern Patagonia, and close to Antarctica. So clearly this is indeed a versatile and adaptable plant. The question now is, “Can it adapt to my Shelter Island living room?” And what am I supposed to do with it?

Stay tuned. More next week on the nitty-gritty of actual care.