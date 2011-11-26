Garden Club: ‘Godmothers’ beautify the Island

Each year the Garden Club of Shelter Island reports on the work of its members in tending the garden plots of more than a dozen locations from the South Ferry to the Heights.— a project that has been ongoing for more than a quarter of a century.

These garden “godmothers” are supported by Island and East End garden centers and businesses. Here are this year’s plots, their caretakers and benefactors.

Wilson’s Circle: This prominent site at the Center’s traffic circle is tended by Kirsten Lewis. She planted the lilies given by Georgiana Ketcham in memory of Wilhemina Bensuli and this year added marigolds donated by the Shelter Island IGA.

At the Shelter Island Library: Valerie Levenstein planted marigolds in the sitting garden, courtesy of Sea Breeze. The blood grass came from Trimble’s and the celosia from Catapano’s.

At the Historical Society: The Herb Garden is under the watchful eyes of Sarah Shepherd and Trina Waldron. Herbs and a scented geranium were donated by the Island IGA; Sang Lee Farms contributed over 16 herbs; and Trimble’s provided the lavender.

Janet D’Amato takes care of the 350th Anniversary garden at Havens House, with salvia and dusty miller from Covey’s, Korean boxwood from Doroski’s, and nepeta and lavender from Trimble’s.

Triangle Garden: New this year, this garden at Route 114 and St. Mary’s Road was created by Marianne Jackson. The osteospermum was donated by Trimble’s and Sea Breeze donated the marigolds.

Mashomack Preserve: The Shade and Native gardens are the responsibility of Paulette van Vranken with help from “godfather” Tim Purtell. Trimble’s provided the bayberry, azaleas, ferns, hellebore and dianthus plants.

South Ferry Rowboat: Dale Clark takes care of the South Ferry rowboat. The dusty miller from Catapano’s comes back every year.

Whale’s Tale Circle: This garden is in Jodi Luke’s care with plantings of Victoria blue salvia from Covey’s.

Post Offices: Marian Brownlie creates a seasonal change of plants in the planter at the Center post office. In the Heights, Gail Vielbig plants potato vines and coleus from Catapano and impatiens from Holly Hill Farm and fills the tub with vinca plants from Grady Riley Gardens and geraniums from Covey’s.

Courtyard Garden: This is a teaching garden at the Shelter Island School for the Garden Club’s Youth Group, led by Carol Russell.

IGA Corner: Marcia Byington enhances this bend in the road at the IGA with six red achillea donated this year by Long Island Perennial Farms. The pumpkins that appeared this fall were supplied by the IGA.

Town Hall: Valerie Levenstein minds this garden with plantings of creeping phlox; the Alberta spruces were donated by Sea Breeze.

All the gardens benefit from the mulch — 30 bags of it — donated by Shelter Island Hardware in the Heights. And next spring, look for daffodils at the gardens — Elaine and Ralph Crocker donated 600 daffodil bulbs.

Jean McClintock, chair of this civic and roadside project, thanks all of the garden centers “for their ongoing support to make our Island even more beautiful.”