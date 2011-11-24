From the desk of: Humor, sarcasm and your glass

My family often jokes to others about my elephant memory. I remember a lot of things from my childhood, both in and outside of school. I recall major milestones and certainly remember people who have impacted my life in either a positive or negative way. I cherished being around others who were great storytellers; they made you accountable for your actions and had a great sense of humor.

I believe that humor is one of many ways we cope with the world. At times it helps us cope with emotionally stressful situations, frustration and upsetting events. I feel that people with a good sense of humor view life with a glass that is half full. They have the ability to see the up side of the simple things that happen each and every day. I truly enjoy having conversations with witty people.

Conversely, we have all dealt with people whose glass is either half empty or non-existent and they tend to be either somewhat negative and/or sarcastic. Many of my old friends had glasses that were half empty. Our conversations would revolve around what either could have been or what would never be, and knock down people who looked to better themselves in any capacity.

At times I would find they articulated their thoughts in a sarcastic way. Sarcasm has often been defined as a sharp or ironic utterance designed to cut or give pain.

We know some people who are funny and mildly sarcastic. We also recognize people who are often sarcastic and deliver remarks with such poisonous sarcasm that their message has a profound negative impact on the recipient(s). Imagine if the addressee is a young student or loved one. Sometimes humor and teasing get interwoven into a powerful concoction of sarcasm and teasing. An old friend once told me, “Many a truth is said in jest and sarcasm helps keep us from telling people what you really think about them.”

So my question to you is: how is your glass? Half full, half empty, no glass at all? Which ever glass you define yourself as having, do you share your views with others? I’m at the point where I associate myself with like-minded people. I’m in a better place on the inside and hope that it translates to our students, school and community over the next several years. As Helen Keller once said, “No pessimist ever discovered the secrets of the stars, or sailed an uncharted land, or opened a new heaven to the human spirit.”