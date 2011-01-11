Flashback: Spot a familiar face?

This Polaroid from the folder in the Reporter’s files is marked “golf” and it lists the names of all these gentlemen (but not the date). If you’ve got details you want to share, call Archer Brown at 749-1000, extension 26, or email her at a.brown@sireporter.com.

Signs of the time

Ed Motley called in and said this signpost was at the corner of New York Avenue and Tower Hill Road. (He also recalled when some jokester changed “Methodist Camp” to read “Nudist Camp.”)

Kolina Reiter was also heard from and said she remembered the sign but that it was definitely at West Neck Road and Route 114. Anyone else care to weigh in?!

A woman’s work…

We heard from Debra (Ritzler) Owen this week — all the way from Buford, Georgia — she told us that one of the women in this photo is her mother, Jane Ritzler, and Jane said the other two are Gert Bourne and Laurette King. She and Jane couldn’t decide when the photo was taken but both figured the women were getting ready for a One Day in History event at the Havens House.