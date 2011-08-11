Election 2011: Check out our voter’s guide before heading to the polls

Polls are now open on Shelter Island, where two seats on the Town Board and the town supervisor post are both on the ballot.

Voters will also elect a new Suffolk County Executive tonight, along with other town and county seats.

Also remember to check back after 9 p.m. as we report live results and reactions from the field, we’ll be floating around between four Island locations and we’ll even have reporters at the Suffolk County Democrat and Republican galas. We’ll be posting live photos, running live polls, answering your questions and posting your comments as they come in.

The Democrats will be at the American Legion, Republicans will be at Sweet Tomato’s and the Island Unity Party will be at the Chequit Inn tonight.

Before heading to the polls, be sure to check out our past election coverage.

TOWN SUPERVISOR

Profiles: Shelter Island Town Supervisor candidates

Supervisor candidates on their qualifications and the issues

Supervisor candidates field questions

TOWN BOARD

Candidate forum draws a large crowd

TOWN HIGHWAY

Highway job hopefuls meet at forum, both say department needs leadership

MULTIMEDIA

Video: Meet all the Shelter Island town candidates

SUFFOLK COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Who will replace Steve Levy as Suffolk County Executive?