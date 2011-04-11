Election 2011: Campaign wraps up; budget increase is ‘0%’

It’s almost time to vote.

Voters will go to the polls at the school gym Tuesday to pick among three candidates for supervisor, five candidates for two Town Board seats and two candidates to replace the retiring Mark Ketcham as highway superintendent as well as say “yes” or “no” to a proposition to reduce council terms from four to two years.

All four Shelter Island election districts will vote from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the school gym for the first time in a general election. The firehouses in the Center, the Heights and Cobbets Lane where three districts previously voted will not be used because the fire district has declined to meet county Board of Elections standards for handicap access and other requirements.

The ballot on Tuesday also includes unopposed incumbents running for town assessor and tax receiver: Al Hammond, BJ Ianfola and Nancy Kotula, perennial favorites who have been endorsed by the town’s Democratic and Republican committees.

The ballot, a sample of which appears on page 14, also offers choices for 10 state Supreme Court judgeships, county executive and county legislator. Incumbent Ed Romaine, a Republican, is virtually assured reelection because his Democratic opponent has not campaigned.

BUDGET: NO TAX HIKE

After a sometimes rambunctious campaign season on the Island, the Town Board — with three of five members running for office, two against each other — operated under what seemed like a de facto truce on Tuesday at its last work session before the November 8 election.

After several squalls in recent weeks between the supervisor and council members over his preliminary budget submitted in late September — three have charged it was incomplete and inaccurate while Councilwoman Christine Lewis laid low on the issue — there were no real fights as Supervisor Jim Dougherty announced that the 2012 budget had been finalized.

He said it had a “zero percent” increase in expenditures compared to 2011, thanks in part to an allocation of $340,000 from the anticipated end-of-year fund balance of $2.2 million, which is in line with fund balance allocations in recent years. There will be no increase in the town tax rate.

A copy of the Town Board’s revised budget was not available before press time. If it is exactly the same as this year’s budget in expenditures, it would total slightly more than $10.6 million. Supervisor Dougherty said the budget proposal would be available to the public soon.

At a special budget review session last week, the board set a hearing on the proposed budget before its next regular meeting at 3:35 p.m. on Thursday, November 10.

Although the budget is subject to a public hearing, it is not subject to a referendum like a school district budget. The board, after conducting a hearing, is required to adopt a final annual budget by November 20 under state law.

LAW TO PIERCE CAP

Also last week, in a surprise move, the board set a hearing for 3:30 p.m., just before its November 10 meeting, on a proposed local law to override the state’s new 2-percent cap on annual property tax increases.

The hearing does not mean the town has any intention of piercing the 2-percent cap on property tax rate increases legislated by the state this year, according to both Supervisor Dougherty and Councilman Glenn Waddington, one of Mr. Dougherty’s two challengers for reelection. They both said in separate interviews later that the step was a legal technicality.

Supervisor Dougherty wrote in an email that he had opposed the hearing but had been assured by the town attorney and town clerk it was necessary precaution.

“I thought it unnecessary and could be subject to misunderstanding,” Mr. Dougherty wrote in response to an emailed question this week. “They both emphatically responded to me that as a legal technicality it was necessary should some event arise during 2012 (I gather, the big hurricane, whatever) necessitating midstream revisions to the 2012 budget.”

Of the 2012 budget proposal, Mr. Dougherty wrote: “The amount raised by taxes this year is $6,664,345 and the amount to be raised by taxes in 2012 will be $6,664,345. This is the budget which will be submitted for public hearing at 3:30 p.m. on November 10 for discussion and possible revision and is an absolutely extraordinary achievement by my department heads — each of whom I met with during the preliminary budget discussions commencing mid-August — and their staffs and I salute their magnificent efforts. Our town employees came through.”

Town Board members made no comment on the final budget at Tuesday’s work session except when Councilman Peter Reich challenged the supervisor’s assertion that he had met with all department heads while preparing his preliminary budget.

Both Building Department head Bill Banks and Zoning Board of Appeals Chair Doug Matz never met with the supervisor, according to Town Board member Peter Reich. Councilman Waddington said Tuesday night that Mary Wilson, the zoning administrator, was “furious” after seeing Tuesday’s Town Board meeting online because the supervisor said he’d met with Ms. Wilson to discuss the Building Department budget.

Ms. Wilson called that “a complete fabrication” in a phone interview on Tuesday. She said she had no authority to work with the supervisor on the Building Department budget, which is the prerogative of William Banks, the building inspector, who happens to be Ms. Wilson’s brother. Ms. Wilson is the town’s permit administrator and has her own budget.

Mr. Dougherty said on Wednesday in a phone interview that he had asked Ms. Wilson if her brother would accept no salary increase, as he had requested of department heads; she said he would, according to Mr. Dougherty. The supervisor said he later ran into Mr. Banks in the Town Hall parking lot and he had confirmed what Ms. Wilson had said.

THIRD-TERM ATTEMPT

If Mr. Dougherty wins a third term, it would be the first time for a supervisor since Democrat Hoot Sherman in 1995; his predecessor Jeff Simes, a Republican, also won a third term in 1989. No supervisor has won a third term since then although two have tried — Democrat Gerry Siller in 2001 and Republican Art Williams in 2005 — and none had won more than two terms before Mr. Simes since Evans Griffing, a Republican who won nine terms, the last in 1969, and served as head of the county’s former Board of Supervisors, which was abolished in 1970 and replaced by the County Legislature and the office of county executive.

The last supervisor to seek a third term, Mr. Williams, lost by 15 votes in a three-way race to Democrat Alfred Kilb Jr., who garnered 647 votes to Mr. Williams’ 631 while write-in candidate Hap Bowditch Jr. — a candidate this year for highway superintendent — won 278 votes.

There is much speculation this year how another three-way race for supervisor will break.

Mr. Dougherty is considered a favorite among some Democratic voters, especially second-home owners who have become full-time residents and those who may live elsewhere as well but have registered here. Mr. Waddington is considered a favorite among many local voters. How Republican Bob DeStefano — the newly retired 50-year golf pro at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, who is new to town politics — will affect the race is a big question mark.

Some observers theorize Mr. DeStefano’s supporters will drain Republican votes that would otherwise go to Mr. Waddington, a lifelong conservative Democrat who is running on the Conservative line and on his own independent Island Party line for supervisor after the local Democratic Committee endorsed Mr. Dougherty for re-election.

One informed political observer said that Mr. Dougherty’s core supporters are not likely to be people who pay a lot of attention to squabbles at Town Board meetings on Channel 22, in the Reporter, or online at townhallstreams.com. They will pull the lever for Mr. Dougherty because of his credentials as a corporate lawyer, his chairmanship for a decade of the town’s 2-percent Committee and three years of tight budgets with low tax increases.

The town’s Democratic and Republican registration is almost evenly split, with a large block of voters who do not register with any party as the wild card that can throw any close election into doubt — as does a third candidate who is expected to be a spoiler for other candidates in the race.

LARGE NON-ALIGNED BLOCK

According to the Suffolk County Board of Elections, there were 797 registered Republicans in the town as of early October, 769 Democrats — a number that has been rising for years in a once solid Republican stronghold — and 547 non-aligned registrants. There were 120 registered as Independence Party members, 61 as Conservatives, 8 as Green Party members and 4 as Working Families party members. There was 1 Libertarian and 11 “others” registered for a total of 2,318 voters.

What appears to have been the highest turnout in any town election came in 2005, when there were 1,557 votes cast in the supervisor’s race.

Mr. Dougherty won 913 votes, or 70.78 percent in a three-way race with two independents running in 2009, Paul Shepherd and Bill Smith, who won 15.35 percent and 13.88 percent of the vote respectively.

In 2007, his first race, Mr. Dougherty won 878 votes or 56.76 percent of the vote against Republican-Conservative Joyce Bausman, who won 669 votes or 43.24 percent of the total vote of 1,547.