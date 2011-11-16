Early Reporter deadlines

The Reporter will go to press a day early for next week’s issue of November 24 because of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

Advertising and editorial deadlines have been moved up as follows:

• Display advertising and display classifieds are due tomorrow, Friday, November 18, by 3 p.m.

• Word classified ads may be submitted until Monday, November 21 at 10 a.m. unless they are emailed, in which case they must be submitted by tomorrow, Friday, at 3 p.m.;

• Legal notices are due by tomorrow, Friday, at noon.

• Editorial submissions, all community news, announcements and calendar items are due tomorrow, Friday, by 3 p.m.

• Letters to the editor can be submitted until 4 p.m. on Monday, November 21.