Domestic violence forum scheduled in Bridgehampton Monday

A free public forum entitled, “Breaking the Silence: What Everyone Needs to Know About Dating and Domestic Violence in Our Community” will be held tomorrow night, November 14, at 7 p.m. in Bridgehampton.

The event will focus on The Retreat, a non-profit domestic violence agency serving the East End and their services, which, among other things, includes a residential shelter, 24-hour hotline, and counseling. Tomorrow’s forum will include short informative videos on the issues and presentations by The Retreat educator Helen Atkinson-Barnes, shelter director Minerva Perez and a Retreat teen leader Thalia Olaya.

The program will be held in the Community Room at the Hampton Library, located at 2478 Main Street in Bridgehampton.

Refreshments will be served at the program’s start.

For more information on the event, call the League at 283-0759 or visit The Retreat’s website at www.theretreatinc.com.

The Retreat’s 24-hour hotline can be reached at 329-2200.