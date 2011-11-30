Director quits Historical Society

Pat Mundus has resigned after two years as the director of the Shelter Island Historical Society, according to a letter to the editor that Ms. Mundus wrote on November 25. The Board of Trustees, in their own letter to the editor, thanked Ms. Mundus for her “energy, enthusiasm and direction” in several projects. Ms. Mundus, a Greenport resident, commented Monday, “I don’t believe my vision is the same as the board of trustees’.” She said that she was “only paid for 25 hours a week” while working as a “full-time employee.”

In Ms. Mundus’s letter, she cited “circumstances beyond [her] control” as reasons for her resignation. She added on Monday that the board would like the Historical Society’s programming to be “slower, simpler” and it’s “scope of activities brought in” while her vision for the programming was for it to be “quite expanded and inspired.”

Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty made a point of complimenting Ms. Mundus for a job well down at Tuesday’s Town Board work session.