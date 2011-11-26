‘Close, Closer, Closest’: A micro-organism study at Mashomack

BY SHARON A. GIBBS

Despite the gloomy forecast on Thursday, November 10, the Shelter Island 6th grade science class and I met Mashomack Preserve’s Education and Outreach Coordinator Cindy Belt at 8 a.m. at the preserve’s Visitor Center. The 19 students spent the next three hours using their observation skills to gather information about the world around them.

The class has been focusing on the big question, “What is a living thing?” and learning about the parts and structures found in typical plant and animal cells.

Cindy Belt and I developed the micro-organism activity, “Close, Closer, Closest,” and the field trip was part of the “No Child Left Inside” initiative which Ms. Belt introduced to the Shelter Island School faculty in the fall of 2009. The program was inspired by the book, “Last Child in the Woods,” written by Richard Louv.

The No Child Left Inside initiative is a program that many states have embraced as a way “to introduce children to the wonder of nature – for their own health and well-being, for the future of environmental conservation, and for the preservation of the beauty and character of local communities” (ct.gov/ncli).

The class started off with an overview of the preserve in terms of its location globally and locally. They reviewed the concept of habitats and focused on the forest and the fresh water kettle ponds. Students did a mini-hike on a section of the Red Trail and worked in cooperative groups to gather details about what they were seeing, hearing, smelling and touching.

Using a simulated photo frame, students were asked to “frame” what they were seeing with a partner and focus on the details, allowing a closer look at the natural world.

Next, the students acted as cameras and took a quick snapshot with their eyes and shared what they “photographed” with their partner. Students became very aware of the patterns, textures, colors, smells and sounds around them.

Some of the more exciting moments of the trip came when students were asked to work in groups of three to study one square meter of the forest floor. As students started looking more closely, they noticed many living things: earthworms, spiders, ants, spring peeper frogs and the class favorite – salamanders. They also found evidence of deer and raccoons having been in the area.

The field trip concluded with students making slides using pond water from a glacial kettle and viewing them under compound microscopes. They worked in teams of two to examine the one-celled organisms that can be found in pond water as these zipped through their field of view. They were also able to distinguish the cell wall and cytoplasm of real plant cells when they viewed slides of duck weed. Students were amazed by the variety of cells that exist.

Cindy and I had big smiles on our faces when we heard students say things like, “Wow! This is so cool. Did you see my cell?”

A great day of learning and fun was had by all.