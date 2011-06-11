Business Briefs: Area businesses win top awards in Dan’s voting

La Maison Blanche has won two categories in the Dan’s Papers Best of the Best 2011 list. In its first season of operation this year, the hotel and restaurant on Shelter Island won the “Best East End Hotel” and “Best French Cuisine” awards.

“We are ecstatic that Dan’s Papers’ readership voted for us in these two important categories,” said Alistair MacLean and John Sieni, the hotel’s partners. “This double win is a testament to the hard work and customer service of the La Maison Blanche team. The bar has — officially — been raised.”

La Maison Blanche beat out well-known contenders in both categories, including repeat winners from past polls.

Since opening in May, La Maison Blanche has received good reviews, including from The New York Times and Travel and Leisure magazine. Located at 11 Stearns Point Road, the hotel offers “premium, personalized service in an elegant, unforgettable setting, as well as the delicious, brasserie-style cuisine of Executive Chef Charles Le Tous,” according to its owners.

La Maison Blanche is remaining open year-round.

OTHER ISLAND WINNERS

Another Dan’s winner was personal trainer Oscar Gonzalez, who is Mr. Sieni’s life partner. He won the Dan’s vote for “Best Personal Trainer.” Mr. Gonzalez works for Moussa Drame tennis camp and has clients on Shelter Island.

Also winning a Dan’s award was Mildew Busters, a Shelter Island-based exterior house cleaning and deck PowerWashing company.

Mildew Busters won the only other time its category was listed in the voting. The first company of its kind on the East End, it was started 31 years ago by the current owner/operators’ father, Bill Smith, and today uses only “green” products and a special low-pressure technique it developed, according to a company announcement.

Servicing over 200 customers each year, Mildew Busters washes and restores everything from small patios to waterfront mansions and can seal cedar or wood siding using high quality custom oils.

Three years ago, Ben Smith and his brother Derrick started another company, East End Waterproofing, that specializes in mold detection, testing, remediation and waterproofing of crawl spaces and basements.

“For us it was a natural progression” said Derrick Smith. “During the warm weather, we can concentrate on the home’s exterior and then in the cooler months focus on mold detection and remediation. To date, the results have been very positive,” Mr. Smith continued.