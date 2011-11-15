Bronx man charged for driving on Island with suspended license

A 34-year-old Bronx man was arrested Monday evening after he was caught driving without a license and with an expired registration, Shelter Island Police said.

Aubyn Lawrence was stopped about 5 p.m. when police noticed him driving with an expired registration. It was only after a computer check revealed his license was suspended that police took him into custody.

He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, processed and released on bail. He is due back in court at a later date.