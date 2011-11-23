Basketball for a cause

The second annual Lt. Joseph J. Theinert 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament will be held on Saturday, November 26 from 12 noon to about 6 p.m. in the Shelter Island School gym.

At least 13 teams had registered by last week’s deadline, including the red Brew Crew, hot pink Warren Ninjas, Navy blue Misc. Men, and the camouflage family-dominated Clarks plus 1.

All the teams have a minimum of four players and a maximum of six and must include at least one female and one high school student.

In between rounds, take advantage of the raffle and enjoy the home-baked goods. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Joseph Theinert Scholarship fund.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer, visit lttheinert3on3.com.