Back When: November

50 YEARS AGO

Overheard in an Osprey’s Nest

A wide array of new items is on display at the 50-50 Shop on Bridge Street (new, that is, to the shop). Rubbers and galoshes are still in demand. • November 25, 1961

25 YEARS AGO

Is Shelter Island ready for tomorrow?

The New York Times is scheduled to zero in on the Hay Beach Section Nine dispute in its Long Island section next Sunday … This may just be the catalyst to advertise Shelter Island as one of the last wide open spaces of Long Island’s East End. How sad. Happy Thanksgiving. • November 27, 1986

10 YEARS AGO

What are you thankful for?

“Good health, good relationships and family…”

“Cool shoes and my family, but not so much my brother.”

“I’m thankful to be alive and that we live in a free country … God Bless America.” • November 22, 2001