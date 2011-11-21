And the SIEF winners were…

What do students who visited the ballet, sailed up the coast on a schooner and lived with host families in Spain have in common? Like many others, they were last year’s recipients of grants from the Shelter Island Educational Foundation.

Find out more about how this group supports the school and community at SIEF’s annual meeting on Sunday, November 20 at 3 p.m in the school auditorium and celebrate their achievements and experiences.

The audience will learn how two students were funded to attend a theatre workshop, young playwrights were encouraged, support helped out the school’s Sailing Club, and how a field trip to Manhattan was made possible for the Island’s Girl Scouts.

Students were not the only beneficiaries. The Perlman Music Program applied for and received a grant, as did the Shelter Island Library and the school’s Special Education Department.

Refreshments will be served in the school’s atrium outside the auditorium following the program.