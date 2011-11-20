All Saints Day celebrated at Our Lady of the Isle

CONTRIBUTED BY LAURA GURNEY

Thirty students from pre-kindergarten through grade 7 participated on November 6 in All Saints Day with the traditional Procession of Saints during the 9:30 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of the Isle Church. This occasion celebrates the many saints who had a profound influence on the Christian heritage of charitable good works and humanitarianism.

The religious education teachers at Our Lady encouraged the young people to choose a favorite saint, study the history of his/her life and create a costume appropriate to the saint.

The students processed down the aisle with Father Peter DeSanctis and altar servers and were seated in designated pews. Each student was called upon to share with the congregation what they learned about their saints.

Following Mass, the youth gathered with family, friends and parishioners in the Parish Hall where refreshments were served. The Procession of the Saints was a joyful experience and a success due to the enthusiasm of the students, their families and the contributions of the team of religious educators: Ginny Gibbs, Melanie Matz, Jeanette and Andrew Payne and Jen Gulluscio.



