Who’s who at ‘Plant & Sing’

Sylvester Manor’s three-day annual Arts and Food Festival, “Plant & Sing,” which will take place over this Columbus Day weekend, will feature more than two dozen musical groups, poets, authors and even a puppeteer.

Here are some of the names that will be entertaining Islanders and visitors on Saturday and Sunday, October 8 and 9.

On Saturday from 12 noon to 6 p.m., you can listen to the work songs of the manor Worksongers; followed by folk singer and songwriter Caroline Doctorow; Joe Hanna, guitar picker (not to mention Sag Harbor author and prize-winning columnist); manor stewards Edith and Bennett whose range covers old-time Appalachian tunes to English ballads; Caleb Elder who plays bluegrass viola and old-time banjo; the popular Island group, Island Folk; guitarist and hollerer Max Godfrey; and Brian Dolphin, a collector of rounds and a manor volunteer.

Straight Drive, a classic bluegrass band, will headline the day’s musical events.

Saturday’s literary offerings kick off at 11 a.m. with a creative writing workshop led by poet Brad Davis. Then at noon, meet Mac Griswold, author of “Slaves in the Attic,” who will read from her chapter about the Manhansetts, Shelter Island’s native inhabitants. Chef Brian Futerman will lead a slow food Q & A. Prose and poetry readings will follow with author Christian McLean; Megan Chaskey, teacher and poet; Scott Chaskey, farmer, poet and educator; poet Brad Davis; TV writer-producer Jonathan Brandeis; and Kathy Engel, poet and activist.

Five time Emmy-award winner for the “Dick Van Dyke Show,” “Kate & Allie” and “That Girl” Bill Persky will be on stage at 2:15 p.m. for a storytelling session, joined by novelist Adriana Trigiani.

A highlight of the afternoon will be a staged reading of an adaptation by Joe Pinaturo of “Men’s Lives” by Peter Matthiessen. Directed by Bill Burford, former producer and general manager at the Bay Street Theatre, the cast will bring to life the stories of East End Bonacker fishermen.

Shelter Island’s DuneGrass will lead off the musical offerings at 3 p.m.; followed by Mia and Mia, a dynamic singing duo; Sun Parade, a rock and pop band; an encore by Edith and Bennett; and the versatile talent of singer/songwriter Anais Mitchell.

Rufus and Martha Wainwright will headline Sunday’s concert at 6 p.m. They have roots on Shelter Island from having summered here. Rufus Wainwright, a songwriter and composer, has eight albums to his credit and will complete an opera for the New York City Opera this winter. Martha Wainwright’s world tour last year promoted her third album, a tribute to Edith Piaf. She headlined in London and sold out Sydney’s Opera House.

Joe Lauro and his New Orleans band, the Who Dat Loungers will close out the day at 7 p.m. with a New Orleans-style parade.

A one-day ticket on Saturday for all events costs $25; Sunday’s all-day ticket is $35. Seniors and students get a break: $20 on Saturday, $30 on Sunday. A weekend pass costs $60, $50 for members. Add $5 for tickets purchased at the door. Several events are free — early morning yoga (7 a.m.), harvesting and planting, and farm and manor tours, to name some of them.

To purchase tickets and for the latest program information, visit plantandsing.com.