Who's New: Fredric J. Gurney

Lauren Gurney has announced the birth of her baby brother, Fredric John, on August 16, 2011. John was born at Southampton Hospital, weighing in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measuring 20 3/4 inches. His parents are Fredric David and Laura Mae Gurney of Shelter Island. The paternal grandparents are Fredric Jackson and Gayle Ellen Gurney of Shelter Island and New Hampshire. His maternal grandparents are Robert Kenneth and Sandra Phyllis Frank of Shelter Island. John’s great-grandmother, Barbara Harriet Case, lives in Sag Harbor.

John was baptized at Our Lady of the Isle Church on September 25 by Father Peter DeSanctis. John is blessed with Godparents, Phil Mancine and Meredith Page.